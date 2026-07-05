Sohail Khan says ‘my heart sank’ when father Salim Khan went into a semi-coma: ‘Doctor said you might lose him'

In February this year, veteran writer Salim Khan underwent a month-long hospital stay after suffering a brain haemorrhage. His son, actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan, recently opened up about the difficult time for the family when Salim was admitted to the hospital and recalled breaking down after doctors told him they might lose his father.

Salim Khan on his father's hospitalisation

Sohail Khan talks about his father Salim Khan's hospitalisation.

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Sohail is currently a participant on Prime Video's reality show Alliance. While talking to his alliance members, Sohail revealed that he prefers spending more time with his parents than with his children. Explaining himself, Sohail said, “My parents are old now, mere bacche hain par unke paas abhi time hai (I have children, but they're still young and have time). I fear losing my parents.”

He then recalled the time his father was hospitalised. Sharing his ordeal, the actor said, “When my father got unwell a couple of months back and he was hospitalised, he went into a semi-coma and I was staying with him in the hospital. My heart sank. And doctor said you might lose him. My father and mother are someone very dear to me. Agar daddy ko kuch ho gaya toh (If something happens to my father), I don't know how I'll cope. For me, my parents are my life.”

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{{^usCountry}} During the show, when Sohail took part in his first-ever task, which involved answering general knowledge questions, he jokingly apologised to his father, Salim Khan, beforehand in case he failed to answer any questions or made a mistake. The actor entered the show as a wildcard contestant and joined the Warriors alliance alongside Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah and Delbar Arya. What happened to Salim Khan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the show, when Sohail took part in his first-ever task, which involved answering general knowledge questions, he jokingly apologised to his father, Salim Khan, beforehand in case he failed to answer any questions or made a mistake. The actor entered the show as a wildcard contestant and joined the Warriors alliance alongside Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah and Delbar Arya. What happened to Salim Khan {{/usCountry}}

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The 90-year-old veteran writer was hospitalised on February 17 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was rushed to hospital by his family doctor, admitted to the ICU and placed on ventilator support. After undergoing a minor procedure, the veteran writer remained under medical observation. Apart from his family members, several actors, including Shilpa Shetty, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt and his friend Javed Akhtar, visited him in hospital.

About Alliance

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Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a reality game show where loyalties shift overnight and equations can change without warning. Following the latest reshuffle, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera became the Kings. Dolly Javed, Sabby Suri, Rivva Kishan and Vriddhi Patwa joined the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Sohail Khan, Delbar Arya and Daisy Shah formed the Warriors, while Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie became the Legends.