Sophie Turner joins Colin Firth in HBO Max true crime series The Staircase

The series The Staircase is based on the infamous murder case involving American novelist Michael Peterson. Actor Colin Firth plays the lead role, while Sophie will star as his adopted daughter.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Sophie Turner, who is known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, will play Colin Firth's adopted daughter in the series.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has joined the cast of The Staircase, a true crime limited series from the streamer HBO Max.

The Emmy nominated actor will feature in the eight-part drama alongside Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt and Parker Posey.

The series revolves around crime novelist Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Toni Collette).

Sophie will play Margaret Ratliff, one of Michael Peterson's adopted daughters who is convinced of his innocence, in the series, reported Deadline.

Also read: Mallika Sherawat gives a peek into her villa in Los Angeles with a huge garden and pool. Watch video

Margaret and her sister Marth were adopted by Michael after their mother Elizabeth, a friend of the family, died in Germany, after also being found at the bottom of a staircase.

Antonio Campos of The Devil All the Time fame will direct six episodes of the series. He will also serve as writer and showrunner along with Maggie Cohn, known for her work on American Crime Story.

