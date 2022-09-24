Soup teaser: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma are cooking something shady in this diabolical dark comedy. Watch

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma’s new series Soup saw its first teaser being unveiled on Saturday morning. The dark comedy thriller is supported by a strong ensemble cast and the trippy teaser raised more than a few eyebrows, leaving fans curious and intrigued. The show is directed by Abhishek Chaubey of Udta Punjab and Ishqiya fame. Also read: Guns and Gulaabs teaser: Raj & DK explore man's dark side in new Netflix series

The brief, one-minute-long teaser opens with a Victorian-era style painting of Manoj Bajpayee with its eyes cut out and someone snooping from behind it. A montage then introduces the major characters, including an eyepatch-wearing bloodied Manoj, a confused-looking Nasser, and a scheming Konkona Sen Sharma. In the background, Konkona’s voice can be heard, saying, “If, by any chance, this works out, just imagine, you will have everything and we will be married.” This follows a confusing shot of two Manojs in the same frame.

There are more scenes of vegetables, fish, and meat being chopped in various kitchens along with copious PDA from the lead pair as Konkona further elaborates on her scheme to replace her husband with her lover. Fans said the teaser was as intriguing as it was confusing. “Ok, I have no idea what is going on and I love it,” wrote one. Another comment read, “Two legend actors together it will blockbuster.”

The show’s official synopsis read: “In a quest to get her restaurant, talentless chef Swathi Shetty cooks up a master plan to replace her husband Prabhakar with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and a few amateur villains get involved, too many cooks threaten to spoil the broth.”

Talking about what went into the making of Soup, the creators said “Soup is a delicious broth of love, lust, thrill and suspense. Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma wonderfully season this series, creating a taste that will stay with you.”

The teaser was unveiled at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, September 24 on Netflix India’s YouTube channel. The event saw announcement or teaser/trailer release of over 120 titles on the platform from around the world, including several Indian original films and shows.

