Spider-Noir review: Weirdly charming Nicolas Cage is cherry on top in fun, vintage whodunnit disguised as superhero show

Spider-Noir

Creator: Oren Uziel

Spider-Noir review: Nicolas Cage is the not-so-friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, Brendan Gleeson

Rating: ★★★★

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There are moments in Spider-Noir, Oren Uziel’s insane attempt at merging the superhero and noir thriller genre, that you forget you are watching a modern show based on a Marvel superhero. Everything about Spider-Noir has the feel of a vintage 1930s noir thriller. What clinches it for the show is that none of it feels artificial or forced. Everything from the cinematography, score, dialogue, and production design comes together to transport you back nine decades on a fun ride. What is even more praiseworthy is how the show manages to blend two diverse genres so cohesively that fans of either will be happy, and the rare cross-section that is fans of both will be overjoyed.

What is Spider-Noir, really?

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{{^usCountry}} Spider-Noir is based on the Spider-Man Noir character from Marvel Comics, whom we first saw on the big screen in the animated film Into the Spider-Verse a few years ago. Nicolas Cage, who voiced the character in the film, reprises him in live-action here as Ben Reilly, a middle-aged private detective in 1930s New York. He has retired from his crimefighting days as Spider (the Spider-Man equivalent in this world) after the death of his beloved. But after superpowered people begin emerging in New York and a local gangster attempts to seize power, Ben must reluctantly put on his mask again and use his powers, along with his wit, to solve this mystery and save the day. A good old-fashioned mystery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spider-Noir is based on the Spider-Man Noir character from Marvel Comics, whom we first saw on the big screen in the animated film Into the Spider-Verse a few years ago. Nicolas Cage, who voiced the character in the film, reprises him in live-action here as Ben Reilly, a middle-aged private detective in 1930s New York. He has retired from his crimefighting days as Spider (the Spider-Man equivalent in this world) after the death of his beloved. But after superpowered people begin emerging in New York and a local gangster attempts to seize power, Ben must reluctantly put on his mask again and use his powers, along with his wit, to solve this mystery and save the day. A good old-fashioned mystery {{/usCountry}}

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Spider-Noir is streaming in two versions - black-and-white and colour, and both have their own pros and cons. I found the monochrome version better fitting, given the show’s setting and tonality. From the very first frame, Spider-Noir sucks you in, immersing you in its noir and dark world, reminiscent of films like Casablanca (or CID and Baazi back home). The jazz score in the background helps. The heightened acting and crisp dialogue make it even better. But what keeps you hooked is the plot. It is a good old-fashioned mystery, the kind noir thrillers have been known for. And the writing from Christopher Chen, Megan Liao, Tori Sampson, Jennifer Frazin, Jack Henderson, and Bruce Marshall Romans ensures that the viewer never gets ahead of the show, keeping it fresh and engaging.

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An achievement of craft

At a time when superhero shows are replete with insane CGI and effects and large-scale action set-pieces, Spider-Noir sacrifices that for a more intimate setting, almost minimising VFX. Its true hero isn’t scale, but the craft of filmmaking itself. The delicate play with light and shadows in the cinematography is complemented by DOP Darran Tiernan’s sharp use of close-ups, low-angle shots, and clever utilisation of water and reflective surfaces. That alone sets the show apart, particularly when you watch it in monochrome. Kris Bowers and Michael Dean Parsons add to it by bringing a vintage score to underscore the show’s setting, without ever letting it feel dated. The score is from another time, but it feels vintage, not jaded. The actors have adapted to the style of performances we saw in the films of the 1930s and 40s, with crisper, more archaic English being complemented by the fast-talking dramatic style that was the signature of the era. How Spider-Noir binds them all while telling a superhero story is fabulous.

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A mention also to the brief sequence that shows a de-aged Cage as a young Reilly in the Great War. There, the CGI and the de-ageing are spot on, convincing you that this could be a 30-year-old Nick Cage in front of you.

The delight that is Nicolas Cage

As one of the most mercurial actors of our time, Nicolas Cage has been underrated for years. Despite being an Oscar winner, he is hardly spoken of in the same breath as other ‘artists’ of the age. This is, in part, because of his penchant for outrageously corny films from time to time and an acting style that is far from classical. But in Spider-Noir, that works for the veteran. He brings to life Reilly in the most Nick Cage way possible, by making him unpredictable, enigmatic, almost weirdly charming, but never reducing him to a caricature. It’s the kind of leading man that inspires both awe and pity in a manner that only Cage knows how to.

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He is well aided here by some fine performances from the rest of the cast, notably Karen Rodriguez as his secretary, Janet. The actor brings more than just comic relief to the performance, combining wit with sensitivity. Lamorne Morris as journalist Robbie Robertson is also a delight to watch. Another star of the show is the veteran Brendan Gleeson, who brings the much-needed gravitas and menace to the villain Silvermane, putting all his acting chops to fine use.

Sony has had a bad track record with its live-action Spider-Man spinoffs. Every Morbius, Kraken, and Madame Web they made confirmed to the audience that the studio had no clue what they were doing. A couple of the Venom movies were more like balm on the wounds left by the others. Spider-Noir shows how it was to be done, and it took the involvement of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the men behind the Spider-Verse series, to get it right. Of course, creator Oren Uziel deserves all the credit, too. As a fan of both mysteries and the superhero genre, I hope the show can serve as a blueprint for merging the two.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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