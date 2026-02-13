Spider Noir teaser: Nicolas Cage brings dark, amoral take to Spider-Man, fans stunned by unique black-and-white visuals

Other cast members include Lamorne Morris from the show New Girl and Li Jun Li from the Oscar-nominated film Sinners. The teaser was released by Prime Video in black-and-white as well as true hue colour. The series can also be watched in both formats.

Spider-Noir tells the story of a different Spider-Man. Instead of Peter Parker, this is the story of Ben, a private eye in New York City during the Great Depression. He is someone with power but no responsibility. The show’s logline reads: “Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly, a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

Nicolas Cage is heading to streaming for the first time ever in a show with Spider-Noir, the first live-action adaptation of a Spider-Man story on TV in over half a century. Spider-Noir is a spinoff from the Spider-Verse films in which Nicolas Cage voiced the character. Now, Sony has brought the loved and twisted character to streaming for its own show.

Fans react The reactions to the teaser were overwhelmingly positive, with many quipping how Cage was collecting ‘superheroes like Infinity Stones’. The actor has played Ghost Rider and was set to play Superman in a canned film. “You either die a Ghostrider or you live long enough to see yourself become a Spiderman,” wrote one. Another added, “It’s rare that someone who voices a character gets to actually play them in live action instead of casting someone else, and I’m here for him!!!”

The swinging scenes with the Manhattan skyline from the 1920s visible in the background got some extra love from the fans. “The hat staying on his head while swinging gives him xtra aura,” said one.

The two-format release also elicited some interesting takes. “Omg multi languages + authentic black and white!! This is gonna be so much fun,” exclaimed one fan.

Spider-Noir will release on Amazon Prime Video globally on May 27.