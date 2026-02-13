Spider Noir teaser: Nicolas Cage brings dark, amoral take to Spider-Man, fans stunned by unique black-and-white visuals
Spider-Noir teaser brings to life the animated character of Ben Reilly's Spider-Man with Nicolas Cage playing him.
Nicolas Cage is heading to streaming for the first time ever in a show with Spider-Noir, the first live-action adaptation of a Spider-Man story on TV in over half a century. Spider-Noir is a spinoff from the Spider-Verse films in which Nicolas Cage voiced the character. Now, Sony has brought the loved and twisted character to streaming for its own show.
Spider-Noir teaser out
Spider-Noir tells the story of a different Spider-Man. Instead of Peter Parker, this is the story of Ben, a private eye in New York City during the Great Depression. He is someone with power but no responsibility. The show’s logline reads: “Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly, a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.
Other cast members include Lamorne Morris from the show New Girl and Li Jun Li from the Oscar-nominated film Sinners. The teaser was released by Prime Video in black-and-white as well as true hue colour. The series can also be watched in both formats.
Fans react
The reactions to the teaser were overwhelmingly positive, with many quipping how Cage was collecting ‘superheroes like Infinity Stones’. The actor has played Ghost Rider and was set to play Superman in a canned film. “You either die a Ghostrider or you live long enough to see yourself become a Spiderman,” wrote one. Another added, “It’s rare that someone who voices a character gets to actually play them in live action instead of casting someone else, and I’m here for him!!!”
The swinging scenes with the Manhattan skyline from the 1920s visible in the background got some extra love from the fans. “The hat staying on his head while swinging gives him xtra aura,” said one.
The two-format release also elicited some interesting takes. “Omg multi languages + authentic black and white!! This is gonna be so much fun,” exclaimed one fan.
Spider-Noir will release on Amazon Prime Video globally on May 27.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.