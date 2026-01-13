Stranger Things faces fresh backlash as fans accuse Duffer Brothers of using ChatGPT for scripts: ‘Truly shocked'
The Duffer Brothers’ fantasy series Stranger Things may have wrapped up its run, but it continues to grab headlines. The release of the documentary Stranger Things: One Last Adventure has reignited criticism surrounding the show’s polarising finale, with some fans accusing the creators of not having fully written the script themselves and claiming they relied on AI.
Fans accuse Duffer Brothers of using AI
The documentary was released on January 12, and it has given the fans of the series to once again scrutinise the series’ finale. As criticism over various creative decisions continues to play out online, several social media users have now claimed that the makers used AI to write the final script.
The chatter was sparked on social media after several viewers claimed and pointed out a moment in the documentary where multiple ChatGPT tabs appear open on a computer belonging to the makers.
“The Great Duffer brother used Chatgpt to write Stranger Things Season 5. WTF man, now we know why season 5 sucked. #StrangerThings5,” one wrote, with another sharing, “The Duffer Brothers were literally using ChatGPT and Reddit while writing this season & particularly the finale of Stranger Things. No wonder it's complete (s**t emoji).”
Another added, “what a lame way to end stranger things. like all the hype + ”nO OnE wiLL PrEdIcT tHe EndINg”. Thought duffer bros where right, no one though you have zero vision and create most basic ending.”
“So they really used ChatGPT for this script? WTF,” one post read. Another read, “Now we know why the finale felt different & incomplete."
The Stranger Things’ finale episode was slammed by the fans, with many calling it worst than Game of Thrones’ lukewarm ending, which continues to draw criticism seven years after it aired. The final episode has got a disproportionate amount of 1-star reviews on IMDb, most originating from Saudi Arabia and South Asia.
About Stranger Things
Set in the nostalgic landscape of 1980s Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things follows a close-knit group of friends whose lives are upended when their friend Will Byers vanishes. Guided by Eleven, a girl with telekinetic powers, the group’s search leads them to uncover the existence of the Upside Down: a sinister parallel world teeming with deadly creatures and shrouded in government secrets. The series traces their fight to close the dangerous gateway and save their town from the horrors spilling into their world.
After its debut in 2016, Stranger Things concluded in 2025 after nine years. The final episode of Stranger Things was released on December 31. It features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Linda Hamilton
