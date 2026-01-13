Stranger Things faces fresh backlash as fans accuse Duffer Brothers of using ChatGPT for scripts: ‘Truly shocked'

The Duffer Brothers’ fantasy series Stranger Things may have wrapped up its run, but it continues to grab headlines. The release of the documentary Stranger Things: One Last Adventure has reignited criticism surrounding the show’s polarising finale, with some fans accusing the creators of not having fully written the script themselves and claiming they relied on AI. After its debut in 2016, Stranger Things concluded in 2025 after nine years.

Fans accuse Duffer Brothers of using AI The documentary was released on January 12, and it has given the fans of the series to once again scrutinise the series’ finale. As criticism over various creative decisions continues to play out online, several social media users have now claimed that the makers used AI to write the final script.

The chatter was sparked on social media after several viewers claimed and pointed out a moment in the documentary where multiple ChatGPT tabs appear open on a computer belonging to the makers.

“The Great Duffer brother used Chatgpt to write Stranger Things Season 5. WTF man, now we know why season 5 sucked. #StrangerThings5,” one wrote, with another sharing, “The Duffer Brothers were literally using ChatGPT and Reddit while writing this season & particularly the finale of Stranger Things. No wonder it's complete (s**t emoji).”