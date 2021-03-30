Sunil Grover: I feel like a debutant with the offers and response to my work

Sunil Grover is still basking in the compliments for his performance in the web show, Taandav. The actor says he feels fortunate to receive so much love. “It felt really good a it has come after a while. It was a big deal that people acknowledged my efforts in another kind of setup. Due to my comic background, to be seen and accepted in a different role was a chance for me and thankfully, it paid off,” he exclaims.

Does he think the role is a game changer for him? “Time will tell if people think of me differently or if this turns out to be a gamechanger. But the acceptance gives me immense amount of confidence. I was confident of the role and the show but acting is such an art form that till you don’t get acceptance from the audiences, it isn’t celebrated,” he states.

With the bouquets came brickbats too, as the show was also embroiled in a controversy regarding a scene which was later edited. Grover admits it’s a free world and everyone has an opinion. He wishes the whole show had remained wholesome and the focus had remained just on the show than the controversy, but it was “bitter sweet”.

Grover rose to popularity with comedy shows on TV, especially Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. But since 2017, he seems to be focusing on other acting avenues, which are far removed from his comic image on the tube with movies Pataakha (2018), Bharat (2019) and now Taandav. He shares it is not a deliberate attempt. “I am getting new kinds of roles and they are exciting. It’s not that I am not choosing comic roles as I don’t know what offers will come my way. All I am focusing on is choosing the best from offers,” says the actor, who will be seen in a web show, Sunflower next. “I have done comedy for most of my career and sure, I miss it too and I do perform at events, etc so I get my fill. But I also don’t mind repeating myself as long as people enjoy but that is not my goal. Sunflower is a comic thriller so the viewers will see me in a comic light,” says Grover, adding, he is enjoying this phase and his craft. “The roles being offered and the response for my work, make me feel like I have started afresh. I feel like a newcomer. Jis tarah ka kaam aa raha hai, bahut fresh hai, for me. The toughest part is choose good scripts, then to wonder if you can do justice to it and deliver. It is quite taxing to get into character and to make it look natural. Mazedaar process hai,” he concludes.