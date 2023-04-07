Sunil Grover on Kapil Sharma being ready to work with him again: 'Puchwalo fir aap'

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who shot to fame as Gutthi on Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma, is back with a new sitcom United Kachhe. The actor is also gearing up for his big budget film with Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan, which is scheduled for a theatrical release in June this year. However, he has no plans to return to Kapil's show and made it clear that he is happy doing fiction right now. Also read: Kapil Sharma on co-stars' exit from show: 'Except Sunil Grover, can't put everyone else in same category'

Sunil Grover in a still from United Kachhe trailer.

In his latest show United Kache, Sunil plays Tango, a man from Punjab willing to go to any extent to seetle down in London but he soon finds out that the grass is greener on the other side. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunil talked about the light-hearted comedy and also shared his own experience of going abroad for the first time. He also spoke about Jawan, his next big project. Excerpts:

Tell us more about United Kachhe on ZEE5. Did you also mistake it for 'kachche (undergarments) on hearing about it for the first time?

You assumed right, such is the communication. I also thought it was kachche. Illegal immigrants are called kache (raw) in UK, US and other countries. It is a sitcom based in London and has mostly been shot in the city. Indoor portions are also shot in London for authenticity.

The trailer shows you walking on a London street with a bedsheet wrapped around you and a broom in your hand.

I play Tango who is unable to sleep properly due to jetlag. His mom says it must be an evil eye and asks him to ward it off. Tona karne jata hai (he goes to enact a spell).

Share your experience of shooting for the series overseas.

We did a lot of outdoor shot. Many South Asians used to gather around the set. People who gathered to see the shoot at Southhall were so high in number that even in India people don't gather in such large numbers. It turned out to be a little difficult. But they are so warm and welcoming, they called us to their shops and insisted us to eat. Since it was the Diwali season, they welcomed us in their sweet shops and served us sweets. So sweet of them, they didn't even charge us even when we insisted.

How was your first experience of travelling abroad. Were you famous at that time?

I was 18 when I went abroad for the first time, Canada. It was a connecting flight via London. When I was going to Vancouver, a child was born mid flight and the flight came back. I was like 'what a destiny, I was going abroad for the first time and now I am stuck.' My whole excitement faded away. I missed the connecting flight and was stuck in London for 1.5 days. It wasn't the plan but was a bonus. England was therefore my first overseas visit.

After the success of Pathaan, how confident are you about Jawan’s success. How different is the film from Pathaan?

I am very confident and pretty sure. Its a Shah Rukh Khan film and his so many fans are waiting for the film. I am looking forward to Jawan's release. I can't reveal much as the film is still under production.

You suffered a heart attack a year ago. Many young celebrities, who are very fit, are getting health scares. What do you think is the reason behind this?

The organs in our body are not aware who is popular and who's not. They can stop working in any body, they also don't know about morals. A lalaji had a health problem and said 'maine to aajtak kisi ka bura bhi nahi kiyo, mere saath ye ke haigyo (I never harmed anyone, why this happened to me)'.The body is not aware who did what. The thief who ran away with his gold chain turned out to be healthy. What I am saying is, that running is important. Take care of health, anyone can have a health issue. If someone suffers a health problem unfortunately, face it and come out of it victorious to lead a healthy life. Do follow a health routine and what doctors say about eating or not eating certain foods. Neem-hakim ke chakkar mein na padein (don't be fooled by cons and imposters).

Your character in Comedy Nights continues to be the most popular character of yours. Kapil has said in his interviews over several years that you are welcome on his show. Are you open to working with him again?

Abhi to aisa koi...ya to pujhwalo fir aap (there is nothing like that, or ask him then). I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now.