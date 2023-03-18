Kapil Sharma on co-stars' exit from show: 'Except Sunil Grover, can't put everyone else in same category'

Kapil Sharma was recently asked about the exit of multiple co-stars from his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. From Krushna Abhishek to Ali Asgar, to Chandan Prabhakar and Sunil Grover, many quit his comedy show in the past consecutively. Kapil has said that he continues to be in his old place while they left, so they must be questioned about it, instead of him. (Also read: Kapil Sharma's Zwigato earns below ₹50 lakhs on day 1) Kapil Sharma talks about the exit of his co-stars from the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show,

In 2017, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma had an infamous, in-flight fight, following which Sunil quit the The Kapil Sharma Show. Ali Asgar also left the show around the same time and it was speculated that the same incident was the reason for his exit. However, he later said that he was not creatively satisfied with his part and therefore decided to part ways. Last year, Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar also took an exit from the show.

Asked about his co-actors leaving his show, Kapil told Aaj Tak, "Inse poochiye yeh kyun nahi ruke, mein toh apni hi jagah par hun (Ask them why they did not stay. I am still at my place, the same place I was in). I fought with Sunil that's okay. Bharti Singh agar aap Instagram pe dekhte hain toh hum saath mein baithte hain (If you follow us, Bharti Singh and I often sit together). Bharti has started her own production house. She is doing her own work and is very busy. It's not that those who have left, have fought with me. Upasana Singh is doing great work in films. We spoke just a few days ago. Krushna is a good friend. So out of all except Sunil, you can't put everyone else in the same category. I never think ki mere baraabar aake khada hai koi (someone is now an equal). I have never been tensed about that.”

He also said that as a producer, he had many things to look after, but now that he is not a producer on the show, and has a direct contract with the channel, all the actors need to deal with the channel about their contracts. "I love Krushna but I don't know what was the issue with his contract. But I won't ask because I can't ask him to lower his price. Mera matlab nahi banta na (That is not my place)."

The Kapil Sharma Show is currently airing its season 4, since last year. It airs on Sony TV, every Saturday and Sunday, at 9:30 pm. Kapil recently appeared in Nandita Das' Zwigato.

