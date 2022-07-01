Upasana Singh says she left Kapil Sharma's show because she didn't enjoy it: 'Paise bahot acche de rahe the'

Upasana Singh has once again addressed her much-talked-about exit from The Kapil Sharma Show in 2017. Upasana, who played the character of 'bua' (paternal aunt) in Comedy Nights With Kapil and Twinkle in The Kapil Sharma Show, said that she left the show because she wasn't having fun playing her character anymore. Also Read| Masoom review: Boman Irani makes dazzling OTT debut in this slow-burn thriller

Upasana, who recently made her OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar series Masoom, said that being satisfied with her work was more important to her than making money. She said that this was why she left Kapil Sharma's show and had asked the comedian to call her back only if there was something of her interest.

Upasana told Bollywood Hungama in a new interview, "Money is important to an extent, But after a point, your satisfaction becomes more important. I only want to do roles that make me feel good. I always tell my producers to give me roles that not everyone can do. Like I was doing the Kapil show, it was at the top for 2-2.5 years. Then came a point where I felt that I don't have much to do in this. I was getting good money. I told Kapil that I don't have much to do here, give me something like the role I did at the beginning of the show as I enjoyed that very much. Isme maza nahi aa raha hai (It's not fun anymore)."

The actor added, "That's why I left the show. Paise nahi, paise bahot acche de rahe the kyunki hamara show bahut hit tha (Not because of money, as they were giving me very good money since our show was a hit). But still, I left because I didn't feel satisfied. Kapil and I are very good friends, and we still keep in touch. Whenever we talk I tell him that only call me back when there is something substantial to do. I say the same to every producer."

Masoom, a psychological thriller that also stars Boman Irani and Samara Tijori, started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on June 17. The television series, created by Gurmeet Singh is based on the 2018 Irish Drama Series, Blood by Sophie Petzal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON