Sunita Ahuja steps inside Lock Upp Season 2, reveals she said yes because of Netflix and Ektaa Kapoor

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is premiering on Netflix on June 27. After announcing Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as the new hosts, the makers have now raised the excitement a notch higher by unveiling the first set of contestants of the reality show. Now, Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, has been revealed as one of the contestants on the show. (Also read: Lock Upp season 2 premiere live updates)

What Sunita said

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja is one of the inmates of the prison in Lock Upp!

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Sunita spoke about her decision to do the reality show. She said, “I said yes to the show because of Netflix and Ektaa. I love Ektaa and I know she is a very big fan of mine and I am a very big fan of Netflix. I know myself. I think I will be friends with everyone, especially with those who are honest because I am very honest. I know I will be the seniormost contestant. The show outlines Sach Ya Sazaa. Jo sach nahi bolega, usse saza toh milegi (If someone does not say the truth, they will be punished).”

“I am going inside to enjoy myself. Yes, there is pressure but I will give my best. I will miss my kids, mother, dogs, staff and the temple when I am inside Lock Upp,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Sunita often grabs headlines with her unfiltered comments. On her YouTube channel, she also shares glimpses of her personal life, visiting temples and discussing her spiritual journey. Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987. They have two children--Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. Last year, Govinda sustained a bullet injury in his leg from his revolver. He was then hospitalised. A few months later, rumours emerged that Govinda and Sunita were headed for divorce. Both of them appeared together during Ganesh Chaturthi and quashed those rumours. More about the show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunita often grabs headlines with her unfiltered comments. On her YouTube channel, she also shares glimpses of her personal life, visiting temples and discussing her spiritual journey. Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987. They have two children--Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. Last year, Govinda sustained a bullet injury in his leg from his revolver. He was then hospitalised. A few months later, rumours emerged that Govinda and Sunita were headed for divorce. Both of them appeared together during Ganesh Chaturthi and quashed those rumours. More about the show {{/usCountry}}

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With every new reveal, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is building curiosity around its lineup of contestants and the challenges they will face inside the jail. Actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the show's first contestant at the event. The second contestant of the show is fan-favourite Shivangi Joshi. The third contestant to be unveiled at the event was Desi Bling breakout star, Pamela Serena. She is a winner of Ms UAE World 2022 and Ms Universe Dubai 2021. She was last seen in Netflix’s Desi Bling and was known for her fiery remarks. Splitsvilla X6 contestants Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary were introduced as the latest inmates the show.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams from June 27, every Sat-Wed 8 PM, on Netflix.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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