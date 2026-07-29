Sussanne Khan says even people in South Bombay are watching Alliance, takes dig at Lock Upp: ‘Other show not as good’

Two reality shows have captured the attention of everyone for the last few weeks. Netflix's Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa and Amazon Prime Video's Alliance are both giving enough drama and revelations to keep social media buzzing, but which one is the better show? Even as comparisons begin to take shape, interior designer and actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, has shared her take on the same.

What did Sussanne say?

Sussanne Khan was seen for a brief while in the reality show Alliance.

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Sussanne was briefly seen on Alliance during the latest episode, where she came to show support for her boyfriend, Arslan Goni. She seemed visibly excited to meet him, and was also introduced to the rest of the contestants. During this interaction, Sussanne shared a few words about the show. She stated, "I must say the show is Number 1." Her statement got everyone cheering. She then added, "You know people who are in South Bombay who are not reality show watchers..." This prompted some inmates to excitedly chant “SoBo!”

She then added, "I am not supposed to say this… But the other show is not that good as this." Although she did not directly take the name of any show, it was obvious that she was referring to Lock Upp 2 on Netflix.

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About Alliance

{{^usCountry}} Alliance is a reality competition series that premiered on Prime Video in 2026 and is hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu. The show features celebrity contestants from the worlds of television, films, digital content and sports, who compete in physically and mentally demanding challenges while forming and breaking alliances in a bid to survive the game. About Lock Upp 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alliance is a reality competition series that premiered on Prime Video in 2026 and is hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu. The show features celebrity contestants from the worlds of television, films, digital content and sports, who compete in physically and mentally demanding challenges while forming and breaking alliances in a bid to survive the game. About Lock Upp 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp 2 places celebrities inside a jail-themed house, where they must survive by completing tasks while dealing with allegations made against them. The show is set to conclude next week, with the winner taking home a cash prize of ₹1 crore.

HT also gave its verdict on the debate on which show is better. "The beauty of Alliance is that no contestant stays on top forever. Every week has the potential to change the hierarchy. In contrast, Lock Upp's casting seems heavily focused on "kaleshi" personalities. Contestants such as Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde frequently engage in deliberate confrontations, while Ram Kapoor often inserts himself into every conversation with unsolicited opinions, slowing the pace of the show. Even the wildcard contestants have failed to significantly alter the game's direction, making their entries feel less impactful," read an excerpt from the report.