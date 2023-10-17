'The Crown' final season unveils first look at Prince Harry and Prince William

The first images of Part 1 of the sixth and final season of 'The Crown; have been released by Netflix. The season will premiere on Nov. 16, while Part 2 will premiere on Dec. 14.

Season 6 of the Royal dram series covers the late 1990s, a turbulent period for the Royal Family. Part 1 will focus on the romance between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed, and their fatal car crash.

The Season 6 logline reads: “Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.”

Season 6 will also depict the lives of Prince William and Prince Harry as they grow up, with two actors playing each prince as younger and older versions.

Prince William is played by Rufus Kampa in Part 1, and Ed McVey in Part 2; Prince Harry is played by Fflyn Edwards in Part 1, and Luther Ford in Part 2. Meg Bellamy will play Kate Middleton.

Elizabeth Debicki returns as Princess Diana.

She said of the role, “I think it’s a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days. I really just trusted in Peter’s emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow. It’s his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it’s devastating and it’s fraught and we can never know.”

Other cast members include Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

'The Crown' is created and written by Peter Morgan. Executive producers are Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw and Robert Fox.

Season 6 consists of 10 episodes, with four one-hour episodes for Part 1 and six for Part 2.