The Crown final season to be split into two parts, release dates out. Watch

The Crown must always win! Netflix unveiled a new video announcement of the final season of the highly acclaimed show. The twist in the tale is that the final season is divided into two parts, with the first part premiering on the streaming giant on November and the second lined up for December. (Also read: Loki Season 2 first reviews: Critics hail Tom Hiddleston show as ‘amazing’, single out Ke Huy Quan as a scene stealer)

New posters of The Crown

The Crown stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday, Netflix took to its social media accounts to share two new posters of the final season of The Crown. The first poster had Princess Diana sitting on the edge of a plank just by the swimming pool. The poster had the date reveal of November 16 for Part 1. The second poster had a overview shot of Queen Elizabeth II walking alone in the long path, casting a shadow. The poster had the date reveal of Part 2, which would release on December 14.

The final season

Netflix also unveiled a short teaser on Monday. The minute-long teaser saw a visual representation of all the three actors coming together to portray the undying devotion of the Queen. It begins with the voice of Claire Foy saying, "The Crown is a symbol of permanence." It then transforms into the voiceover of Olivia Colman, who enters the hallway and says, "Some portions of our natural selves is always lost." As the camera finally rests on the face of Imelda Staunton, who plays the aged Queen, she says, "But what about the life, I put aside? The woman, I put aside?"

More details

The final season will star Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Ed McVey as Prince William, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip. Season 6 of the series is set to follow the succeeding years in the run-up to Princess Diana’s death, alongside her boyfriend Dodi Fayed.

The official description of the upcoming season of The Crown reads: “As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins.”

