The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Ep 5: Marvel fans poke fun at John Walker's DIY Captain America shield

Warning: Spoilers ahead:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's fifth episode premiered on Friday and served a wholesome episode. The hour-long episode began with the highly-anticipated fight between Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell). As the episode progressed, Marvel delved into Isaiah Bradley's background, Bucky bonding with Sam's family and Sam wielding the shield.

The episode has impressed fans, with some calling it one of the best episodes of the series. However, fans couldn't stop poking fun at John Walker's mid-credits scene. After he was stripped away from his Captain America title for killing a Flag-Smasher, Walker was seen making his own shield in the mid-credits scene. It has led to numerous jokes and memes on Twitter.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Kari Skogland delved into the impact of Sam wielding the shield. "We wanted Sam to engage in both a public and private conversation of what it means for a Black man to pick up such an iconic historically white symbol," she said.

"By starting off with his acknowledgement of how important it is as a symbol, and that it is connected to a bygone era, Sam opens the door to the idea that what defines a hero today is not the same ideal as it was when Steve first picked up the shield," she added.

The episode has also paved the way for several theories after Marvel introduced Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Fans speculate that she could be Madame Hydra. There are also fan theories suggesting she could be the Power Broker.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's finale episode will air next week.