The Fame Game trailer: Superstar Madhuri Dixit goes missing, dark secrets reveal her complicated past. Watch

The trailer of Madhuri Dixit's debut web-series The Fame Game is out. The Netflix show casts Madhuri as a Bollywood star named Anamika Anand with a ‘dark side to' her fame. The web show also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Mulay and Muskkaan Jaferi, among others.

The trailer opens with an introduction to Madhuri Dixit as superstar Anamika Anand, who eventually goes missing. Her disappearance prompts an investigation, which leads to a detailed scrutiny of her life.

The trailer is studded with glimpses of Anamika's ‘imperfect’ life and has snippets of a gun being fired, her emotional turmoil and untrustworthy family ties. As her dark secrets spill out, they hint at a complicated life that Anamika may have been leading behind the facade of a superstar.

At the virtual trailer launch of the show, Madhuri said: “I play a superstar in the film and also have a husband and kids. But my real life is different from what you get to see in The Fame Game. I have been fortunate that I have worked with the best of filmmakers and co-actors. My family shares much warmer relationship with me.”

On Wednesday, Madhuri revealed the show's theme in an Instagram post, writing: "Be it stardom or glamour, everything has a dark side to it. Know more about the flip side of fame in Bollywood star Anamika Anand’s life in the series The Fame Game.

The first poster of the show released last month, which featured Madhuri with a concerned expression on her face. Introducing her character, Madhuri had written: “Ajnabi si hai uski duniya. Ankahi si hai uski kahani. Par ab woh aa rahi hai apni kahani lekar duniya ke samne (Her world is like a stranger, her story is untold. But now she is coming in front of the world with her story).”

The Fame Game was previously titled Finding Anamika. Karan Johar, who has produced the show, announced the title change and had written earlier: “There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand? Know more soon.”

The Fame Game, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, will begin streaming on Netflix from February 25.

