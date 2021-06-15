The Family Man 2 actor Abhay Verma reveals what his mom asked after watching the show

The Family Man 2 actor Abhay Verma has opened up about his mother's reaction to his character on the show. The actor had a dual identity of Kalyan, who was wooing Srikant Tiwari's daughter Dhriti, and Salman, a young man helping a group of terrorists.

The Family Show 2 premiered earlier this month. The show featured Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role of Srikant Tiwari while Samantha Akkineni joined the cast as Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil. Abhay Verma also debuted in the series with the second season.

In a recent interview, Abhay opened up about the reactions he's been receiving for his performance in The Family Man 2. One of which was of his mother. Speaking with Times Now, Abhay laughingly recalled a phone he received from his mother.

"Meri mummy ne mujhe abhi phone karke bola - tu namaste bolega ya as-salamu alaykum bolega? (My mother called me up and asked if I would greet her with a Namaste or by telling 'as-salamu alaykum')," he said laughingly.

"After The Family Man 2, a lot of people have been messaging her also and telling her that your son has done a very good job. So I think it matters a lot to my mother that more than me, other people are telling her about my work. Hearing it from her that I have done good work and I am proud of you was enough for me," he said.

Last week, Abhay took to Instagram and shared a video in which he expressed gratitude towards his fans. “The love, respect and affection you have shown towards Salman/Kalyan is amazing. My shoulders feel heavy but I take this responsibility with my head up. I shall try my level best to entertain you guys in whatever way I can," he said.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 2's 'aglio olio' scene: 'Initially, even we didn't how know pronounce it'

Before Abhay appeared in The Family Man 2, he was seen in a few other digital series like Little Things (Netflix) and Marzi (Voot Select). He has also shared the screen with Alia Bhatt in a commercial.