The Family Man actor Darshan Kumaar says some fans are abusing him, think he's Pakistani like his character

Actor Darshan Kumaar has said that he's been getting 'mixed' reactions to his performance in The Family Man, which recently returned for a second season. He said that while the film industry has appreciated his work, some fans are finding it difficult to separate him from his character.

Darshan Kumaar plays the antagonistic Major Sameer in The Family Man, which stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role as a spy who must deal with domestic and diplomatic disputes.

In an interview with a leading daily, Darshan was asked what people are saying to him, now that the new season has been released. "Actually, it's mixed," he said. "The film fraternity and fans, they're saying, 'you're looking so hot, you're looking so good, you performed so well'. I'm getting appreciation for my looks, for my acting, for my attitude."

He continued, "And then there are others who are saying slogans like, 'Hindustan zindabad, Major Sameer murdabad', or 'doodh maangoge toh kheer denge, Major Sameer Hindustan ki taraf dekha toh cheer denge'." He added in Hindi, "I've been getting so much hatred. People think I'm from Pakistan. They've forgotten that I'm Darshan, and I'm also from India. I'm an actor, and I'm just playing the character."

Darshan Kumaar isn't the only actor who plays an antagonist in The Family Man. Shahab Ali plays Sajid, while Samantha Akkineni joined season two as Raji. The Family Man 2, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, was released to positive response from audiences and critics on June 4. A third season was teased in the final scene of season two. Manoj Bajpayee has said that even after being greenlit, it could take around two years for the next season to be completed.