The Family Man's Ashlesha Thakur calls kissing scene 'no fun': 'I had to bring maturity'

Actor Ashlesha Thakur, who played the role of Dhriti in web-series, The Family Man, has spoken about her character's romantic relationship with Kalyan, played by Abhay Verma. She also spoke about the kidnapping scene, calling it an 'exhausting and emotionally and mentally challenging' for her.

The Family Man 2 follows Indian spy Srikant Tiwari, who balances his high-risk job with responsibilities at home. Actor Priyamani essayed the role of Suchitra Iyer (Suchi). Ashlesha Thakur plays their teenage daughter Dhriti.

Speaking to News18, Ashlesha said, “I was very nervous. It was a very new thing for me to do. I had to bring maturity to the character and not have that kidd-ish way of acting. I wanted to make it look very natural and spontaneous. I watched a lot of web series where there is a love interest involved. I researched and studied a lot. Shooting the kissing scene is very technical. It is no fun. It is my work and whatever the requirements are as an actor, I should be comfortable with it...I trust my directors and did not worry about what it would look like on screen because I know how meticulous they are with their writing."

Ashlesha also spoke about the kidnapping scene in The Family Man, “It was exhausting and emotionally and mentally challenging for me. Getting kidnapped was something that was making me very nervous. I did not want to do that scene. I was telling Raj and Suparn sir, ‘let’s do it another day’. When I did the first take, I was confused whether I was doing the correct thing. When the directors supported me, I knew I was on the right track." She also spoke about receiving proposals on social media platforms. “I have a lot of ‘rishtas (proposals)’ in my DMs and people are sending me the creepiest and the sweetest of messages. I like the attention but I don’t know how much of it is true."

Manoj Bajpayee, who played the character of Srikant Tiwari, last month had named her as his favourite co-star from The Family Man. He had retweeted a tweet shared by Ashlesha and wrote, "Most favourite actor on the set @ashleshaat."

Ashlesha had shared a bunch of pictures from The Family Man season 2 sets. She had captioned her tweet, "Bruises, sweat & tears matched with fits of laughter, high fives & lots of hugs. Our incredibly creative & generous cast, crew, outstanding fans-it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real & will keep it growing @rajndk @Suparn @sumank @BajpayeeManoj."

Season two of The Family Man also stars Samantha Akkineni, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Ravindra Vijay among others.