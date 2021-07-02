The Family Man's Sharad Kelkar gets threats for 'coming in between' Suchi and Srikant: 'Jaan se maar denge'

The Family Man 2 actor Sharad Kelkar has revealed that he has received threatening messages from the show's fans. The actor essays the role of Arvind, who seems to have a romantic inclination towards his co-worker Suchi (played by Priyamani). Suchi is married to Srikant, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

The show has heavily implied that Suchi has cheated on Srikant with Arvind in Lonavla, leaving fans wondering: Lonavla mein kya hua? However, Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Sharad Kelkar have maintained secrecy on the mystery. While fans are eager to learn the truth, Sharad has revealed he has received hate messages, including death threats, asking his character Arvind to stay away from Srikant and Suchi.

"I get these messages daily like ‘Srikant and Suchi ke beech mat aao, jaan se maar denge tumko’, and I get a lot of threats too. So, I have got used to it," he said, speaking with SpotboyE. The actor also revealed that he has come across numerous hilarious theories regarding the Lonavla mystery.

“The theory in the first season became so big that Arvind is Zulfiqar actually, for whom the mission was done, and now so many memes are being made every day, like when Arvind and Suchi were in Lonavala, Chellam sir was watching us, or when Srikant was in Chennai, me and Suchi were dancing on the beach. They are damn funny and so creative, and it’s going in the favour of the show,” he added.

Not only Sharad but Priyamani, too, has received hate from fans owing to the Suchi and Arvind subplot. Speaking with journalist Puja Talwar, Priyamani said, "I got a lot of hate after season two. Almost every day, whatever post I put out on social media, the first thing everybody says is, 'you shouldn't have betrayed Srikant', 'you shouldn't have done this to Srikant', 'why did you stab Srikant in the back?'."

She continued, "I laugh it off, but I feel like I must have done something right for them to comment like this. I also hear -- and I don't know if it is right or wrong -- but I also hear that Suchi is one of the most hated characters in the web series world right now, post season two. I must have done something right for them to hate the character that much."

Fans were hoping that The Family Man season 2 would unveil the suspense over the Lonavla mystery featuring Suchi and Aravind. However, creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK chose to keep it under the wraps. The creators believe that the audience should learn about the incident when Srikant learns about it.