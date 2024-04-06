The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals how he felt when India lost World Cup 2023

Cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were guests on the second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the episode, Rohit finally shared his thoughts on losing World Cup 2023 to Australia in November last year. Rohit said that there was a ‘good momentum’ in the team while also praising that the Australian team played really well in that match. (Also read: Kapil Sharma teases Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer's appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, shares pic) Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

What Rohit said

During the episode, Kapil Sharma said that the Indian team played incredibly well throughout the World Cup, but somehow it slipped right from their fingers in the last match. He asked Rohit how he felt in that moment. In response, Rohit said, “Yeh kehna bada muskil he kyuki match ke pehle hum do din Ahmedabad mein the, hum practice kiye. Ek achcha momentum team ka bana hua tha. Bolte hain jaise ki autopilot mein team chal rahi thi (It is difficult to say because before the finals we were in Ahmedabad and did our practice. There was a good momentum. The team was on autopilot).”

Pressure mein koi bhi team fisal sakti hein

He continued, “Jab final match start hua… humne shuruat achchi ki. I think Shubman Gill jaldi out ho gaya tha. But uske baad Virat [Kohli] aur mera thoda saa ek partnership ho gaya tha. Toh confidence tha ki hum achcha score khada kar sakenge. Par final mein jab ap khelte ho, bade matches mein… run laga doge board pe toh samne waalo ke upar pressure hogi. Chahe ho 100 run kyu na ho! Kyuki unko banana he woh run. Aur pressure mein koi bhi team fisal sakti hein! But unhone achcha cricket khela, Australia ne… unka bada partnership bhi ho agya tha (When the final match started we did well in the beginning. I think Shubman Gill was out quite fast. Then Virat Kohli and me had a good partnership. So we were confident that we would do well. But in these big matches, there is always a pressure. Even if that board says 100 runs. Because they know they have to score. And in that pressure any team can slip. But the Australian team played well and had a good partnership).”

Archana Puran Singh shared that even if the Indian team lost that match they still won their hearts. The entire audience also gave a standing ovation. In response, Rohit admitted that the response from the fans surprised him after they lost the World Cup. He shared that he anticipated that the fans would be angry but on the contrary they have been very supportive and loving.

The Great Indian Kapil Show released on Netflix on March 30 and will release a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

