The Remarried Empress teaser: Shin Mina, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk and Lee Se Young bring most lavish K-drama to life

Disney+ has now offered a proper glimpse into what promises to be one of its biggest Korean productions to date, The Remarried Empress. Starring Shin Mina, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk and Lee Se Young in the lead roles, the streaming giant premiered the teaser and character posters of the romantic fantasy series on August 26.

A first look at the imperial drama

The Remarried Empress teaser out: Shin Mina, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk and Lee Se Young lead Disney+’s grand K-drama.

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The teaser opens with Empress Navier (Shin Mina), the respected ruler of the Eastern Kingdom, seated with the calm confidence expected of a queen. But behind the grandeur of the empire, her seemingly perfect marriage to Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon) is already beginning to crack. Everything changes when Rashta (Lee Se Young), an escaped slave who suddenly finds herself at the centre of the imperial court, enters their lives.

At first, Sovieshu appears certain about his marriage to Navier, telling her, “No matter what happens, you are my only wife”. But his growing feelings for Rashta soon complicate their relationship. In one moment, he admits, “I missed you Rashta”, while Rashta appears more than willing to embrace the new life and status that have come her way. Navier, however, chooses to keep her emotions in check as she watches her marriage slowly unravel.

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{{^usCountry}} The situation takes another turn with the arrival of Crown Prince Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk) from the Western Kingdom. As he grows closer to Navier, Sovieshu's jealousy becomes impossible to ignore. The teaser builds towards the confrontation at the heart of the story, with Sovieshu declaring, “I must divorce the Empress,” before Navier delivers the response that changes everything: “I will accept the divorce. And I demand that I can remarry.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation takes another turn with the arrival of Crown Prince Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk) from the Western Kingdom. As he grows closer to Navier, Sovieshu's jealousy becomes impossible to ignore. The teaser builds towards the confrontation at the heart of the story, with Sovieshu declaring, “I must divorce the Empress,” before Navier delivers the response that changes everything: “I will accept the divorce. And I demand that I can remarry.” {{/usCountry}}

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The character posters offer a closer look at the four central characters and their distinct personalities. Shin Mina looks every bit the poised and powerful empress, while Ju Ji Hoon carries the authority and confidence of an emperor. Lee Jong Suk brings a mysterious charm to Heinrey, while Lee Se Young's Rashta appears determined to make the most of her sudden rise within the royal court.

What is The Remarried Empress about?

The series is adapted from Alphatart’s popular webtoon, which has garnered nearly three billion views globally. The story follows Navier, the Empress of the Eastern Kingdom, whose seemingly stable marriage takes a dramatic turn when Emperor Sovieshu falls for Rashta, a runaway slave. When Sovieshu decides to divorce her, Navier agrees but not without making her own demand. She wants the right to marry Heinrey, the Crown Prince of the Western Kingdom.

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A royal marriage falling apart soon becomes a bigger story of love, betrayal, ambition and power. As Navier finds herself pushed aside by the man she once trusted, she refuses to let the divorce define her and instead sets out to take charge of her own future.

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A lavish Disney+ production

The Remarried Empress has been adapted by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol, with Cho Suwon, who has previously directed Still 17 and Pinocchio, at the helm. The drama is also being touted as Disney+’s most expensive Korean production to date. Filming took place across several locations, including European palaces, while elaborate sets were built to bring the story’s grand royal world to life.

When and where to watch

The drama will premiere on November 4 with four episodes dropping at once. Two new episodes will then be released every week, with the series wrapping up on November 25.

Ahead of its Disney+ debut, The Remarried Empress will have its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2026 in October. Three episodes will be screened as part of the festival’s On Screen section, with the 31st edition taking place from October 6 to 15.