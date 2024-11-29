EXCLUSIVE| Lee Se Young: Watching 3 Idiots made me think about working on a similar project someday

South Korean actor Lee Se Young is a diehard romantic, who believes in eternal love. However, in her latest outing, the cross-cultural romantic bilingual drama, What Comes After Love, she plays Choi Hong, whose rose-tinted glasses are shattered when she feels that the big love of her life may have just been an illusion. The recently concluded series is an adaptation of the novel, Things That Come After Love, co-written by Gong Ji Yeong (South Korea) and Hitonari Tsuji (Japan). Lee Se Young on being inspired by 3 Idiots

The 31-year-old began her acting career as a child artiste in 1997. Her roster of hits include The Crowned Clown (2019), The Red Sleeve (2021), The Law Cafe (2022) and The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract (2023). In an exclusive interview with HT City, Se Young talks about What Comes After Love, sharing screen space with Japanese heartthrob Kentara Sakaguchi, and being deeply moved by 3 Idiots (2009).

What were your thoughts after wrapping What Comes After Love? Also, what did you take away from your character, Choi Hong?

After watching the drama on screen, I found the characters’ perspectives and situations more understandable than when I had first read the script. It made me realise that love requires a deep understanding of the other person, as it is akin to meeting an entire new world. Personally, portraying Choi Hong helped me believe that I am still at an age where I have enough time to pursue many things.

The drama is an adaptation of the novel, Things That Come After Love. While reading the story, how did you interpret Choi Hong? What aspects of her personality were central to your performance?

One of the key aspects of Choi Hong is the stark difference in her personality before and after her return to Korea. I believe that the process of parting ways with Jungo (Sakaguchi) and the subsequent events must have been particularly heavy and intense. This perspective shaped my portrayal of her character.

At one point, Choi Hong says, “I’ve always had dreams but never plans,” and tends to avoid emotionally challenging situations. Could you relate to this aspect of her character? Are there any similarities/differences between you and Hong?

It is said that the human brain can sometimes forget traumatic experiences as a survival mechanism. For Hong, emotionally difficult situations must have been unbearable. While I empathise with that, I think the difference between us is that I would not hide in such situations.

You performed in fluent Japanese in the drama. How challenging was it to express emotions in a language that is not your mother tongue?

Rather than delivering Hong’s lines in Japanese, listening to Jungo’s lines was more challenging. When you hear certain words in your own language, you tend to react naturally. In this case, I had to depend on cues; that felt like homework to me.

What was it like working with Kentaro Sakaguchi?

It was enjoyable and fulfilling. He is a wonderful actor who displayed altruism and consideration on set. I am grateful to have shared the screen with such a great artiste.

Like Hong, would you leave your country for love? Also, do you believe in unchanging love like her?

If it’s a love like the one shared by Jungo and Hong, I believe that I would. Also, like Hong, I, too, believe in unchanging love and am convinced that it exists somewhere.

Your filmography, including The Red Sleeve, The Law Cafe, and The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, features strong female characters with firm beliefs and self-respect. What factors guide your choice of projects or characters?

I choose projects based on their characters, story quality, and the message (conveyed by the story). Among these, I prioritise the characters. When reading scripts, I find myself drawn to intriguing and unique individuals.

You began your career as a child actor. How has your journey changed over time, and what has been your greatest lesson as an actor?

Starting as a child actor, I have spent a lot of time considering and realising the importance of the people I work with. I believe they are the ones who will share my journey and grow old with me.

Korean dramas and stories have gained global popularity. How does this influence or challenge you as an actor? Also, does it impact your decisions?

While I believe that there are many things I have yet to accomplish, I am grateful that Korean content is gaining recognition, as it provides significant opportunities for many, including myself.

What Comes After Love is a collaborative story between Korea and Japan. Would you like to work on Indian films or projects? Have you watched any Indian movies, and do you plan to visit India?

I enjoyed the film 3 Idiots, which I found to be both humourous and touching. It made me think about working on a similar project someday. Though I don’t have specific plans to visit India yet, given a chance, I would love to explore historical landmarks like the Taj Mahal.

You’ve already explored historical dramas and fantasy genres. Are there any specific genres or roles you want to try?

I think that it would be great to leave behind a masterpiece like Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (action comedy;1997).

Finally, how would you describe yourself as an actor?

Some plants need to endure winter to sprout. I see myself as a seed waiting underground for winter’s arrival. Life is incredibly long, and watching pioneers carve their paths, I’ve realised that limits are self-imposed. I still have a long way to go and have no intention of giving up. Life is challenging but fulfilling, and I am grateful to learn, grow, enjoy, and experience it.