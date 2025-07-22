Jafar Panahi named Asian Filmmaker of the Year at Busan International Film Festival

Renowned Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, known for world cinema classics like "The White Balloon", "Offside", "The Circle" and "3 Faces", has been named the 'Asian Filmmaker of the Year' by the Busan International Film Festival. The award is presented to an Asian film figure or organization that has made the most significant contribution to the development of the Asian film industry and culture. (Also read: Cannes Film Festival: Jafar Panahi wins Palme d'Or for It Was Just an Accident, Sentimental Value gets Grand Prix) Iranian director, screenwriter and producer Jafar Panahi recently won the Palme d'Or at Cannes. (Photo by Steven Markham / AFP)(AFP)

Panahi is a revered figure in the international cinema community but in Iran he has consistently faced restrictions for his art. He was imprisoned three years ago and went on a hunger strike. Despite obstacles, Panahi has continued to make films be it “This Is Not a Film”, which he made in his living room while under house arrest or “Taxi”, which was set in a car.

Official statement

"As a towering figure in Iranian cinema, the director has explored the existence and freedom of individuals living amid censorship and political repression. Capturing the political and social contradictions of Iranian society from a countercultural perspective, he has continued to create films in secret, courageously submitting them to international film festivals despite repeated arrests, custody, detention, travel bans, and a stated-imposed filmmaking ban," BIFF said in their release.

"At a time when making films in my country becomes more difficult every day, this recognition reminds me that cinema can still connect us beyond borders, languages, and limitations. I not only accept this award in my own name, but also on behalf of all those who, in silence, in exile, or under pressure, continue to create," Panahi said in his statement to the festival.

The filmmaker's "It was Just an Accident" won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

Panahi won Venice festival’s Golden Lion for “The Circle” in 2002 and the Golden Bear at the Berlin film festival for “Taxi” in 2015.

The filmmaker’s accomplishments also include Locarno’s Golden Leopard for “The Mirror” in 1997 and Cannes’ screenplay prize for “3 Faces” in 2018.

Panahi will be receiving the award at the festival's opening ceremony, scheduled on September 17. The festival will run till September 26.

(via PTI inputs)