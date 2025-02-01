The Sandman to end with season 2 amid Neil Gaiman's sexual misconduct charges

Showrunner Allan Heinberg confirmed that the popular series The Sandman will conclude with its upcoming second season. Based on Neil Gaiman's famous DC comic series, the show first premiered in August 2022 and was renewed in November of the same year. However, Netflix had initially referred to it as a "continuation" rather than a new season, according to Variety. (Also Read: Neil Gaiman controversy and the case of power differentials) Final season of The Sandman will air on Netflix sometime this year.

The Sandman's final season confirmed

As per the publication, Allan shared that the decision to end the series was made early in the process. "The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream's story, and back in 2022 when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season," he said in a statement.

He also thanked Netflix for allowing them to complete the adaptation in a way that stays true to the original comics.

About The Sandman season 2

The second season, which is set for release in 2025, follows the Season of Mists storyline from the comics. In this arc, Lucifer (played by Gwendoline Christie) steps down as ruler of Hell and hands the key to Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), leading to a struggle among powerful beings who want to claim it.

Many cast members from Season 1 will return to the Season, including Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Jenna Coleman, and Christie. New additions include Esme Creed-Miles as Delirium, Adrian Lester as Destiny, and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal.

The allegations against Neil Gaiman

The report also suggests the decision to end The Sandman was made before recent accusations against Neil surfaced. Sources indicate that by mid-2023, the show's production team had already planned for Season 2 to be its final instalment.

Allegations against Neil first emerged last summer on a Tortoise Media podcast. A lengthy New York Magazine article in January included allegations from eight women of assault, abuse and coercion, but Neil responded with a blog post denying any wrongdoing.

With inputs from ANI, AP