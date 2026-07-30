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The Traitors Season 2 contestants: From Rhea Chakraborty to Abhishek Malhan, full list of players on Karan Johar show

Karan Johar is back to host the second season of The Traitors. Check out the full list of contestants.

Updated on: Jul 30, 2026, 21:13:58 IST
By Santanu Das
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Karan Johar is back to host The Traitors Season 2. The makers have now unveiled the full list of participants for the show who will play a game of lies and betrayal to win a grand prize, which will premiere on Prime Video on August 13.

Who are the contestants

The Traitors will premiere on Prime Video from August 13.
The Traitors will premiere on Prime Video from August 13.

The first batch of players are: Abhishek Malhan, Shalini Passi, Kullu, Shweta Tiwari, Rida Tharana, Ansh Chopra, Ikka, Prish, Soundous Moukafir, Karan Singh Magic, and Saahil Salathia.

The rest of the players are: Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Parul Gulati, Ranveer Brar, Shahneel Ghill, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, and Tanya Puri.

About The Traitors

Every night, the Traitors secretly eliminate a contestant, while the Innocents must identify and vote out the Traitors during roundtable discussions. Combining strategy, deception and psychological gameplay, The Traitors earned praise for its suspenseful format, shocking betrayals and intense mind games. Last season, Uorfi Javed and Rida Tharana had won the show jointly as the innocents.

Earlier, HT has exclusively learnt some exciting details about the season. According to sources, Karan Johar could have a mysterious new hosting partner this season. This unexpected addition is rumoured to have a special role inside the palace, with whispers suggesting that their arrival could signal “boo-ri khabar” for the Players. Whether this means a co-host, a messenger, or an entirely new element in the game remains unclear. The makers are keeping details firmly under wraps.

A few days ago, Karan took to Instagram to share the promo of The Traitors Season 2. He said, "Ek saal beet gaya, par kuch dhokhe abhi bhi utne hi taaze hain (One year has passed but some betrayals are still fresh). Betrayals that are so iconic they need to be put in a museum of The Traitors."

He then took a dig at Ashish Vidyarthi, who was often seen sleeping during Season 1. The promo also featured clips of Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija, with Karan joking that "friendship was temporary, but kalesh was permanent." Purav Jha, Uorfi and Elnaaz Norouzi also appeared in the promo, prompting Karan to quip, "They all have PTSD, Post Traitor Stress Disorder."

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

karan joharrhea chakrabortymunawar faruquishweta tiwari
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