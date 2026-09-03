The Traitors Season 2 finale: When and where to watch the final episode of Karan Johar-hosted show

The Traitors Season 2: The final episode of the second season of The Traitors Season 2 is here and the winner will be revealed soon! After 10 episodes and countless dramatic moments on the show, Karan Johar will unveil the winner(s) of the season. Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana are the traitors remaining in the game of trust and betrayal. Can they kill the rest of the innocents to win the title? We will know soon!

When and where to watch the finale?

Karan Johar in the first episode of The Traitors Season 2.

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The finale of The Traitors season 2 will drop on Amazon Prime Video on 8 PM on September 3.

Who are the remaining contestants?

The remaining contestants are: Mallika Sherawat, Saahil Salathia, Shalini Passi, Rida Tharana, Dalip Tahil and Krystle D'Souza. Out of the rest, Krystle is the traitor who has remained from the first episode, outlasting her fellow chosen traitors Kullu, Shahneel Gill and Harman Singha. Krystle chose to recruit Rida in the seventh episode, and she accepted the offer.

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{{^usCountry}} Karan Johar acknowledged how carefully Krystle has played the game. While discussing her strategy, the filmmaker praised her, saying, “You have played a very, very smart game,” highlighting how she has managed to make key moves without giving away too much. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karan Johar acknowledged how carefully Krystle has played the game. While discussing her strategy, the filmmaker praised her, saying, “You have played a very, very smart game,” highlighting how she has managed to make key moves without giving away too much. {{/usCountry}}

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Krystle has never been someone who needs to dominate every conversation. She has mostly stayed observant, picked up on where the suspicion is headed and stepped in when it mattered. By keeping a low profile and choosing her moves wisely, she has managed to stay in the game even as the pressure around the Traitors continues to build.

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During a previous episode in a candid moment, Mallika Sherawat recalled having a light-hearted but honest conversation with Shahneel about her suspicions. She told Shahneel that if she eventually turned out to be a Traitor, it would genuinely hurt her. The two had grown close during their time on the show, with Mallika even saying she had started to see Shahneel as a sister.

She said, “I asked Shahneel, ‘If you turn out to be a traitor—even just as a joke, the way I tease Ansh—my heart would break; you’ve become like a sister to me.’ She told me she isn't a traitor because her brother is a cricket captain. I also asked her about Rhea, saying I was a bit suspicious of her because she keeps going in circles with the same points. Shahneel said the same logic applies to Rhea: since the whole world already views her as a traitor, she has come here to fix her image.”

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One of the earliest shocks came when comedian Munawar Faruqui was banished during the first Circle of Shaq. Munawar had openly suspected Mallika Sherawat of being a Traitor, but his accusations ended up making him a target instead. He received the most votes and was forced to leave the palace.

About Traitors 2

The Traitors India is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment in association with All3Media International and is based on the internationally acclaimed format that has won both BAFTA and Emmy recognition. The Indian edition brings together 21 celebrity contestants from different fields, all competing for a cash prize while trying to identify the people secretly working against them.