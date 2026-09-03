The Traitors Season 2: Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana win the show as ‘traitors’, claim 66 lakhs prize money

The Traitors Season 2 finale: Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the winners of the second season of The Traitors, a reality show hosted by Karan Johar. In the last episode, Krystle and Rida managed to vote out fellow innocents Shalini Passi and Saahil Salathia to remain the last ones standing to claim the title! They shared the cash prize of ₹66 lakhs.

What happened in the grand finale?

The Traitors Season 2 came to an end with the 'traitors' winning the show.

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The last episode began with the ‘murder’ of Mallika Sherawat on the beginning of the last day in the palace. The remaining contestants were Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi, and Saahil Salathia. In the mission, the contestants did the task as a team and raised the prize pot, which required them to collect gold coins from the backs of camels. After the mission, the ladies planned to eliminate Dalip, which they successfully did in the last circle of shaq.

The remaining contestants of the final episode in The Traitors Season 2.

In the last stage of the show, Krystle, Rida, Saahil and Shalini were the remaining four. As they took turns in voting out one after the other in front of Karan Johar, Saahil was the first one to get voted out. Then Shalini was voted out by both Rida and Krystle, which made her say that life will teach them a ‘lesson’ as the two broke her trust. The last two to remain standing were Krystle and Rida, as they were the two traitors! Karan Johar declared them as the winners, and the two embraced each other. Krystle could have easily gone against Rida but she said that she would rather be a ‘girl's girl’ and keep her with her for the support throughout the show.

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{{^usCountry}} The show featured a group of contestants, who must work together to eliminate the Traitors from the Innocents. The Innocents are tasked with discovering who the Traitors are and voting them out before they’re ‘murdered’ in the game. The original iteration of the reality show is Dutch, called De Verraders. American and British versions of the show also exist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The show featured a group of contestants, who must work together to eliminate the Traitors from the Innocents. The Innocents are tasked with discovering who the Traitors are and voting them out before they’re ‘murdered’ in the game. The original iteration of the reality show is Dutch, called De Verraders. American and British versions of the show also exist. {{/usCountry}}

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The celebrity line-up this season included Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, and Ranveer Brar. Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri also joined in this season.