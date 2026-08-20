The Traitors Season 2: Parul Gulati breaks down after shock exit; Ranveer Brar, Abhishek Malhan eliminated

Following The 50, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, Alliance, the new seasons of Traitors and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 are keeping the audiences entertained. The Traitors India Season 2 is quickly turning into a battle of sharp instincts, secret alliances and unexpected betrayals. With Karan Johar returning as host, the Prime Video reality show has already delivered several shocking exits, surprise twists and heated confrontations. Set against the backdrop of Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, the new season began streaming with its first three episodes on August 13.

A game full of surprises

The Traitors Season 2: Parul Gulati breaks down, Ranveer Brar and Abhishek Malhan eliminated in shocking exits.

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Veteran actor Dalip Tahil was initially the first contestant to leave after the opening cage challenge. However, his exit came with an important twist. Since he had not been banished at the Circle of Shaq or “murdered” by the Traitors, he was still eligible to return to the game. Tahil eventually made a surprise comeback, as a wildcard entry in the episode 4.

3 contestants eliminated

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar was the next big name to face a dramatic exit. His fate was decided during a card-based challenge, where his name appeared under a noose along with those of other contestants. The situation took a decisive turn when he ended up with both death cards, bringing his journey on the show to an unexpected end.

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{{^usCountry}} Abhishek Malhan, better known as Fukra Insaan, was another major casualty. As he became increasingly confident in identifying the people working secretly as Traitors, he emerged as a potential threat. The Traitors eventually chose to remove him. However, Abhishek's exit also showed that his suspicions were not completely off the mark. In his exit interview, he correctly named Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu) and Shahneel Gill as two of the hidden Traitors, even though the other contestants had not fully backed his deductions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhishek Malhan, better known as Fukra Insaan, was another major casualty. As he became increasingly confident in identifying the people working secretly as Traitors, he emerged as a potential threat. The Traitors eventually chose to remove him. However, Abhishek's exit also showed that his suspicions were not completely off the mark. In his exit interview, he correctly named Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu) and Shahneel Gill as two of the hidden Traitors, even though the other contestants had not fully backed his deductions. {{/usCountry}}

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Parul Gulati had been closely watching Krystle D'Souza and repeatedly questioned whether she was hiding something. Her suspicions eventually put her at the centre of another Circle of Shaq. The vote ended in a tie, but Kullu switched his vote to Parul, sending her out of the competition and allowing Krystle to remain in the game. During the confession, she said, “I am not crying because they voted me out. I am crying because you can't trust anybody clearly. I genuinely thought I was playing a very good game.”

Munawar Faruqui becomes the first major exit

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One of the earliest shocks came when comedian Munawar Faruqui was banished during the first Circle of Shaq. Munawar had openly suspected Mallika Sherawat of being a Traitor, but his accusations ended up making him a target instead. He received the most votes and was forced to leave the palace.

Speaking after his elimination, Munawar said, “I had expected this to happen to me. I knew I would have to face it. This often happens to me. It is not the first time that I have been targeted. Call me a soft target or someone too good to be there.”

Illusionist Karan Singh Magic and Soundous Moufakir were eliminated during the game, while Harman Singha was exposed as a Traitor and subsequently banished by the other contestants.

About Traitors 2

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The Traitors India is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment in association with All3Media International and is based on the internationally acclaimed format that has won both BAFTA and Emmy recognition. The Indian edition brings together 21 celebrity contestants from different fields, all competing for a cash prize while trying to identify the people secretly working against them.