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The Traitors Season 2: Parul Gulati breaks down after shock exit; Ranveer Brar, Abhishek Malhan eliminated

Set against the backdrop of Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, the new season began streaming with its first three episodes on August 13.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026, 12:39:30 IST
By Monica Yadav
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Following The 50, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, Alliance, the new seasons of Traitors and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 are keeping the audiences entertained. The Traitors India Season 2 is quickly turning into a battle of sharp instincts, secret alliances and unexpected betrayals. With Karan Johar returning as host, the Prime Video reality show has already delivered several shocking exits, surprise twists and heated confrontations. Set against the backdrop of Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, the new season began streaming with its first three episodes on August 13.

A game full of surprises

The Traitors Season 2: Parul Gulati breaks down, Ranveer Brar and Abhishek Malhan eliminated in shocking exits.
The Traitors Season 2: Parul Gulati breaks down, Ranveer Brar and Abhishek Malhan eliminated in shocking exits.

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil was initially the first contestant to leave after the opening cage challenge. However, his exit came with an important twist. Since he had not been banished at the Circle of Shaq or “murdered” by the Traitors, he was still eligible to return to the game. Tahil eventually made a surprise comeback, as a wildcard entry in the episode 4.

3 contestants eliminated

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar was the next big name to face a dramatic exit. His fate was decided during a card-based challenge, where his name appeared under a noose along with those of other contestants. The situation took a decisive turn when he ended up with both death cards, bringing his journey on the show to an unexpected end.

Parul Gulati had been closely watching Krystle D'Souza and repeatedly questioned whether she was hiding something. Her suspicions eventually put her at the centre of another Circle of Shaq. The vote ended in a tie, but Kullu switched his vote to Parul, sending her out of the competition and allowing Krystle to remain in the game. During the confession, she said, “I am not crying because they voted me out. I am crying because you can't trust anybody clearly. I genuinely thought I was playing a very good game.”

Munawar Faruqui becomes the first major exit

One of the earliest shocks came when comedian Munawar Faruqui was banished during the first Circle of Shaq. Munawar had openly suspected Mallika Sherawat of being a Traitor, but his accusations ended up making him a target instead. He received the most votes and was forced to leave the palace.

Speaking after his elimination, Munawar said, “I had expected this to happen to me. I knew I would have to face it. This often happens to me. It is not the first time that I have been targeted. Call me a soft target or someone too good to be there.”

Illusionist Karan Singh Magic and Soundous Moufakir were eliminated during the game, while Harman Singha was exposed as a Traitor and subsequently banished by the other contestants.

About Traitors 2

The Traitors India is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment in association with All3Media International and is based on the internationally acclaimed format that has won both BAFTA and Emmy recognition. The Indian edition brings together 21 celebrity contestants from different fields, all competing for a cash prize while trying to identify the people secretly working against them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav

Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.

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