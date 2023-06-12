The Trial trailer: Kajol is torn between personal and professional in her debut web series

On Monday, Kajol and the makers of her upcoming web series The Trial - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha shared the trailer. The Trial marks Kajol's OTT debut, and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In the two- minute video, we got the best look yet at Kajol's character in the courtroom drama. The courtroom drama sees Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife, who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars. Also read: Turns out Kajol's ‘social media break’ was a gimmick to promote The Trial, people call it ‘too annoying’

Watch The Trial trailer

The Trial trailer: Kajol in a still from the upcoming web series.

The trailer for The Trial opened with Kajol coming to terms with her husband, played by Jisshu Sengupta, an additional judge, being arrested for accepting sexual favours as bribes to change verdicts. In anger, she slaps him for cheating on her, before joining him as the dutiful wife as he is taken away in a police van after the news breaks. Moments earlier as she looks at the media gathered outside her house, Kajol says in Hindi, "A mistake repeated more than once, it is not a mistake. It is a choice."

Next, Kajol's Noyonika does what she hasn't done in years – she returns to the courtroom. She faces judgement from fellow lawyers and public alike as she seeks justice, for herself and her family.

Kajol on her role

Kajol told Variety about the series, “The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’ on Disney+ Hotstar to be my first step into the long format. Suparn Varma has built a world where vulnerability of characters meet the cruel situations posed by life. The audience will feel for and feel one with Noyonika as she makes difficult choices, because I did.”

Kajol's removes Instagram posts

On Friday, Kajol announced that she is taking a break from social media and removed all her existing posts from Instagram. Turns out, it was a promotional gimmick for her upcoming web series that happens to be an adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife. Kajol wrote in her caption, "Facing one of the toughest trials of my life."

Kajol shares The Trial poster

After a couple of hours, Kajol had announced that she was actually referring to her new web series, The Trial - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha. She shared her first look from the show on both Instagram and Twitter and wrote, “The tougher the trial, the harder you come back! Catch the trailer for my courtroom drama Hotstar Specials The Trial - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha on June 12. Coming soon only on Disney+ Hotstar.”

About The Trial

The Disney+ Hotstar series, directed by Directed by Suparn Verma, is an Indian adaptation of the American series, The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show began airing in 2009, and has seven seasons. It ended in 2016.

In The Trial, Kajol will be seen as a housewife, who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. The series also features Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha and Kubbra Sait, among others.

Kajol's projects

Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa. Actor Aamir Khan was also seen in a cameo appearance in the film that was directed by Revathy and was released last year.

Kajol will soon be seen in Netflix's Lust Stories 2. Last week, the makers of Lust Stories 2 announced the second installment of the anthology series by sharing the teaser. Kajol will be seen alongside Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra in Lust Stories 2.

