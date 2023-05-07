Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Kajol parties with The Good Wife co-star Jisshu Sengupta, poses for selfie; Aamir Ali, Kubbra Sait also attend bash

Kajol parties with The Good Wife co-star Jisshu Sengupta, poses for selfie; Aamir Ali, Kubbra Sait also attend bash

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 07, 2023 09:35 AM IST

Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Aamir Ali, and Kubbra Sait among others attended a get-together hosted by The Good Wife director Suparn Verma. See pics here.

The cast of the upcoming web series The Good Wife came together for a party hosted by director Suparn Verma. The guests included actors Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aamir Ali among others. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Jisshu posted a selfie with Kajol. In the photo, they held each other close and smiled for the camera. (Also Read | The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka: Kajol unveils her look as lawyer in Disney+ Hotstar's new show. Watch)

Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Aamir Ali, and Kubbra Sait among others attended a party.
Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Aamir Ali, and Kubbra Sait among others attended a party.

Sharing the picture, Jisshu Sengupta wrote, "The Good Team (laughing emoji) @kajol @suparnverma." For the party, Kajol wore a black and white outfit while Jisshu opted for a black shirt and pants. Re-posting it on her Instagram Stories, Kajol wrote, "So many more names come to mind....The mad team! The fun team, the backbencher team!" He posted it on his Instagram and wrote, "You bet."

Jisshu shared another picture with Kajol and Suparn. He wrote, "The Good Team (laughing emoji) @kajol @suparnverma." Kajol re-posted it on her Instagram with a zanny face emoji.

Aamir Ali also shared a picture of the cast and crew from the series on Instagram. The photo showed prominent faces from the series including Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait and many others. They all smiled for the camera while giving different poses. "Yeah we coming soon. Thx for an amazing evening mr director @suparnverma", Aamir wrote in the caption. Suparn hosted a treat for the cast.

Kajol re-posted it on her Instagram.
Kajol re-posted it on her Instagram.

Reacting to the picture, a fan said, "Fabbbbbbbbb super excited for Kajol and the entire team." "Waiting eagerly...," read a comment. A person commented, "Wowww Wating for this. Adorable prince charming." Another fan commented, "Now I'm excited officially, all the best @aamirali."

Kajol will headline her debut series. The Good Wife is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role and began airing in 2009. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Aamir Ali was seen in series such as Black Widows and Naxalbari.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kajol jisshu sengupta aamir ali kubbra sait + 2 more
kajol jisshu sengupta aamir ali kubbra sait + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out