Turns out Kajol's ‘social media break’ was a gimmick to promote The Trial, people call it ‘too annoying’

Looks like the only ‘trial’ in Kajol's life right now is her upcoming web series on Disney+ Hotstar. After announcing a ‘break’ from social media on Friday morning, Kajol followed it up with a poster for The Trial, the Hindi remake of The Good Wife. (Also read: Kajol announces break from social media, says she's facing ‘one of the toughest trials of her life’) Kajol will be seen as a lawyer in The Trial.

The Trial poster unveiled

Sharing the poster for The Trial, Kajol wrote, “The tougher the trial, the harder you come back! Catch the trailer for my courtroom drama #HotstarSpecials #TheTrial - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha on June 12th. #TheTrialOnHotstar.” It showed Kajol in a lawyer's black robes, with a serious expression on her face. It announced that the trailer will be out on June 12.

Kajol also brought back all her old posts on Instagram.

What Kajol shared earlier

Kajol had informed her fans that she is "facing one of the toughest trials" of her life and has decided to take a break from social media. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a picture stating “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life.” Along with the post, she wrote, "Taking a break from social media."

Fans are not happy at being bamboozled

“These promotions are getting so annoying,” wrote one. A comment read, “Awesome! Crying wolf! No one will believe you next time.” Others were just relieved that all was well with her. “Thank God that nothing bad happened to your personal life and it was just a shocking news for the trailer of this series!! I can't wait to see you in this series,” wrote a fan.

About The Trial

The series is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen as a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney Hotstar.

She will also be seen in Lust Stories 2 along with Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra.

