The Trial Twitter reviews are not good; fans unimpressed with Kajol's OTT debut: ‘Cheap copy of The Good Wife’

Kajol's eagerly-anticipated OTT debut series The Trial - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha premiered on July 14. The courtroom drama is an official remake of the American show The Good Wife. Shortly after episodes of The Trial dropped, many took to Twitter to review the Disney+ Hotstar series. Some liked Kajol's performance, other questioned the narrative. Also read: Kajol is torn between personal and professional in her debut web series

The Trial first reactions

The Trial features Kajol as a housewife, who goes back to working as a lawyer after years.

In The Trial, Kajol is seen as a housewife, who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Reviewing the show, a Twitter user said, “The Trial starring Kajol is literally a cheap copy of The Good Wife. The only difference is that in The Good Wife Julianna Margulies, the lead, acted real well, whereas Kajol is just saying the lines.”

Another person called The Trial a 'disaster'. He tweeted, "Court cases are won and investigations are completed faster than Maggi is made by an intern who resumes law practice after 13 long years, and yet, somehow wins all her cases, something even a pro lawyer would find hard, in this disaster of a series." One Twitter user had a problem with the show's story, tweeting, “The Trial is made with only one goal – to defame men. Please stop this woke feminism.”

Moreover, Kajol's first ever onscreen kiss in her three-decade-long career shocked some Twitter users. However, some fans also praised her chemistry with co-star Alyy Khan. One wrote, "Didn't expect this from her (Kajol). The kissing scene is not the best to be honest." A tweet also read, "Kajol and Alyy together (heart emojis)." Prasing Kajol, another person tweeted, “Oh the jail visitation scene! This hits different now!!”

About The Trial

The Disney+ Hotstar series, directed by Suparn Verma, is an Indian adaptation of The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show began airing in 2009, and has seven seasons. It ended in 2016. The Trial also features Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha and Kubbra Sait, among others.

Kajol on her OTT debut

Kajol was last seen in Netflix's Lust Stories 2. Kajol, who is known for her roles in romantic films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, had said that she chose The Trial because of the complexities and layers of her character, Noyonika Sengupta.

Kajol had recently spoke about making her OTT debut with The Trial. She had said at the show's trailer launch event in June, “It is a rather simple choice for me. I have always maintained that if I work, I will have fun, I will work with good people, and the script will always be my hero, always... Whether it is an OTT platform or a film, for me, a role is a role, both formats require the same amount of work. Perhaps, doing an eight-episode series for OTT required more time, but it is the same.”

