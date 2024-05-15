The true story behind Netflix docuseries Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal

After almost a decade of the data hack of Ashley Madison's users that affected the lives of countless users of the dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs, a Netflix docuseries sheds light on the victims and talk about their experiences. Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal premieres on Netflix on May 15. (Also read: X-Men '97 review: Animated series revival flourishes when not invaded by Marvel) Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal releases on Netflix on May 15.

About the show

The Canadian online dating service was launched in 2002, and had a viral tagline that read, 'Life is Short. Have an Affair.' The website was hacked in July 2015 by The Impact Team, which then led to shocking revelations, and impacted millions of lives and relationships. Names, details, and email addresses which were linked to Ashley Madison were released to the public.

The new Netflix docuseries on this difficult case runs for three episodes, each with a 50-minute run time, searching for the truth on some of the families that were impacted, as well as some details about company. "When a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs is hacked, millions of users' intimate data is exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives," reads the official logline of the series.

Statement from the director

In a statement to Netflix, series director Toby Paton said, “We all know infidelity can be incredibly destructive and hurtful, but at the same time, the fact that Ashley Madison had 37 million members tells us something else we all know — that committing to one person for the rest of your life is really hard. Rather than berating people who joined Ashley Madison we were much more interested in exploring why they were drawn to the site. What were they looking for? What was going on in their relationships? And, crucially: What was their partner's side of the story?”