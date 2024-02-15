The Umbrella Academy Season 4 release date confirmed; New character posters out

The much-awaited update on The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is finally home. After putting the fans of the action hit series through an excruciating waiting period, Netflix has settled on a premiere date. The fourth and final season of the superhero series is slated to hit the streamer in August 2024, with six episodes debuting on the same date. The Umbrella Academy Season 4 still from Netflix. (Netflix)

Previously teased as a “sexy, wacky” farewell to the live-action world adapted from the Dark Horse Comics book series written by Gerard Way, the upcoming premiere sheds its previous ways of introducing a 10-episode season. Here's what we know about the forthcoming return of the chaotically unforgettable dysfunctional family we love to love.

Check out The Umbrella Academy Season 4 character posters:

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 release date

The final season of the science fantasy superhero TV series is set to drop on Netflix on August 8, 2024.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 cast

Much-loved returning cast members of the Hargreeves family include Tom Hopper as Luther, Elliot Page as Viktor, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, David Castaneda as Diego, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Justin H Min as Ben and Colm Feore as Sir Reginald. Ritu Arya, introduced as Lila Pitts in Season 2, is stuck with the Hargreeves for better or worse and is reprising her role too.

Season 4 newcomers are Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally as Gene and Jean Thibedeau, and David Cross as Sy Grossman.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Plot

The stakes will inevitably be upped, especially with how the Season 3 finale ran. With the Hargreeves patriarch, Reginald, back in the picture, the super-powered sibling squad is, well… no longer super-powered.

The new timeline opens the gate to new villains and archnemeses who want to wipe out the Hargreeves family. Amidst all that hullabaloo, the big question stands out: Will the siblings get their powers? If not, or till the time they don't, how will they fight their way through this new storm?