Drumroll Please: The Umbrella Academy final season new cast revealed

Fans of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ were left with mixed emotions when it was announced in August 2022 that the popular Netflix series would be ending after its fourth season. However, excitement is now building as the cast for the final season has been announced, with some exciting additions to the already star-studded lineup.

Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross will be joining the show for its fourth and final season, adding to the already impressive list of returning cast members. The new additions are sure to bring their unique talents to the show and leave fans eagerly anticipating what is sure to be an explosive final season.

Married couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally will be playing Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau, a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who suffer from an extreme case of déjà vu. With their sensible footwear and quirkiness, it’s sure to be interesting to see how their characters fit into the already-established world of 'The Umbrella Academy.'

David Cross will also be joining the cast as Sy Grossman, an upstanding business owner and family man who is desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter. With his character’s willingness to do whatever it takes to get his daughter back, it’s sure to bring a new level of intensity to the show.

The Umbrella Academy: The story so far

“The Umbrella Academy” follows a family of adopted siblings with superpowers who must band together to save the world from destruction. The show is based on graphic novels of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

The show's third season premiered on Netflix in June 2022, with Season 2 airing in 2020 and Season 1 in 2019. The upcoming fourth season is expected to be shorter than the previous 10-episode seasons, but the episode count has not yet been confirmed by Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy final season details

While Netflix has yet to confirm the episode count for the final season of “The Umbrella Academy,” multiple sources suggest that it will be shorter than the 10-episode seasons that the show has done in the past. However, with a cast this talented, it’s sure to be packed full of action, drama, and excitement.

Production on the final season is already underway in Toronto, and fans are eagerly anticipating the show’s return to their screens. With the previous three seasons having received critical acclaim and a loyal fan following, it’s clear that the final season will be one to remember.

While it may be bittersweet to say goodbye to the show that has captured the hearts of so many, fans can rest assured that the final season will be one to remember.