The Wheel of Time season 2 trailer: Rand al’Thor learns he is The Dragon Reborn, as the Seanchans also emerge. Watch

The trailer for the second season of The Wheel of Time was released by the makers on Wednesday. The trailer reveals the show’s characters facing down the deadly threat of the growing darkness, and gives a sneak peek at the introduction of fan favorite book characters such as Elayne Trakand, Aviendha, and Lady Suroth. Action-packed battles and Easter eggs also abound throughout the trailer, which features over two minutes of previously unreleased footage. (Also read: Mission Impossible 7 cast reacts to Tom Cruise performing ‘terrifying’ motorcycle stunt in BTS video. Watch) Stills from the trailer of The Wheel of Time Season 2.

About the new season

Season 2 of The Wheel of Time – based on the second novel in Robert Jordan’s epic book series, The Great Hunt, as well as some elements of the third novel, The Dragon Reborn – was filmed in the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy, and stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

The setting

The trailer promises an epic adventure ride, as Rand al’Thor processes the news when he learns that he is The Dragon Reborn — a dangerous figure from history, while Aes Sedai Moiraine swears that she will dedicate her life to protecting him. Meanwhile, Egwene and Nynaeve return to Tar Valon to begin their training as Aes Sedai. The trailer also introduces a new villainous addition to the journey in the form of the invading Seanchans, a glimpse of whom was teased in the finale of season 1.

Season 2 of the series will premiere on Prime Video on September 1. The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios.

