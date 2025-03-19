The Wheel of Time star Daniel Henney: ‘I was supposed to come to India 15 years ago but had trouble getting a visa’

Korean-American actor Daniel Henney has a deep appreciation for India and its culture, which has only grown stronger after collaborating with Priyanka Bose on the show The Wheel of Time. Daniel revealed that he had planned to visit India 15 years ago, but the trip didn't materialise. Since then, exploring India has become a long-standing item on his bucket list. Also read: Daniel Henney on diversity in Hollywood: When I started, the door was a bit ajar In The Wheel of Time, Daniel Henney is seen in the role of Lan Mandragoran. (Instagram)

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Daniel spoke about the third season of his web show, The Wheel of Time, and how his collaboration with Priyanka Bose on the show has significantly strengthened his affinity for India.

On working with Priyanka Bose

In The Wheel of Time, Daniel is seen in the role of Lan Mandragoran., while Priyanka is seen as Alanna Mosvani. Opening up about working with her, Daniel says, “I have worked with Priyanka for three seasons. Now, she is one of my favourites in the cast. She has the biggest personality in the entire cast.

“She wants all of us to come and visit. I was supposed to go to India probably 15 years ago. But I had (some) trouble getting a visa. I was coming from Singapore. I was so excited to go to India, but whatever reason that trip was cancelled. It's (coming to India) is still on my bucket list. I want to come to India so badly,” he adds.

Here, Daniel jokes, “Maybe you can invite me, and I'll come hang out with you. We can have dinner."

On his love for India

Daniel goes on to express his deep admiration for India, praising its vibrant culture, and delectable cuisine, saying, “I love the culture. I love the food. The people are incredibly intelligent, classy and elegant."

“Priyanka talks about wanting to bring us all over to India and do films in India. I'm still waiting for the call. We keep in touch all the time... I don't see her as much as I'd like to. Also, I would love to come over and work in India. I love the energy, the excitement and the colours of Indian cinema. It would be an honour,” shares Daniel, who walked into the glamour world as a model, going on to make it big in the Korean entertainment scene in 2005 with the comedy My Lovely Sam Soon.

On The Wheel of Time season three

The show is based on Robert Jordan's fantasy novels. Based on the fourth book, The Shadow Rising, the third season continues to follow Rand al'Thor's perilous journey as the Dragon Reborn and the powerful women who strive to guide him.

In addition to Tar Valon, the season will take viewers to many new regions and cities across the fictional continent of the Westlands, including the vast deserts of the Aiel Waste, the intoxicating and dangerous port city of Tanchico, and the forbidden and fog-shrouded ancient city of Rhuidean. The third season dropped on Prime Video on March 13.

For Daniel, working on the third season was wonderful. “After 7-8 months of shooting, I just want to go back and do it all over again. The majority of my shoot was in South Africa and Prague. It was incredible,” he says.

The actor continues, “The best part for me of our show is that we get to travel to all these amazing locations and spend time there."

Looking back, Daniel admits that acing the "tough action sequences” was a big challenge for him.

“They have gotten easier simply because I have gotten a bit more adept at the sword work and some of the physical stuff, which is a point of pride for me. In the beginning, it was tough for me. We had some emotional stuff for Lan, which was challenging as well,” he ends.