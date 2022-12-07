The White Lotus ep 6 sets high viewership records, fans react: 'An hour is not enough'

The second season of HBO's The White Lotus has broken its own record of highest viewership with the latest episode which premiered on Sunday. Mike White's The White Lotus is back with more twist and turns in its second season, as Episode 6 in the seven-part series set a new benchmark with 2.8 million in viewership, reports Variety.

This season-high comes right after the previous record in viewership set by Episode 5, where 2.3 million viewers tuned in to witness a last-minute shocking sex scene between two characters in the show. (Also read: The White Lotus ep 5 brings in high viewership, fans react to 'that' sex scene: 'What a weird family')

Twitter went into a collective meltdown after the last episode, with many wondering who could be the one among the guests to be killed. One reacted by saying, " "#TheWhiteLotus is one of the most interesting shows on television because nothing ever Happens you just kinda watch people exist tensely and yet it is CAPTIVATING. an hour never feels like enough." A user even guessed a detail and said, "Tanya really saw a photo of her husband with the high-end british gay, calmly put the picture frame down, and then told the well-hung sex worker she was nervous THE WHITE LOTUS GIVES US SO MUCH EVERY WEEK." Another fan simply tweeted, "I need Jennifer Coolidge to RUN"

The White Lotus season 2 stars Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Will Sharpe, and Tom Hollander. As the last episode marks one step closer to the season finale in December 11, audience wait eagerly to find which of the guests are killed by the end, as revealed early in episode 1. This trick follows on the same premise which was set in the previous season, where the story begins with a dead body and then viewers are taken back through a flashback of events. This leads the viewers to witness how it all unfolded at the luxurious hotel which will result in the death of the unknown character that was shown at the beginning.

