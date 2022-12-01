The White Lotus ep 5 brings in high viewership, fans react to 'that' sex scene: 'What a weird family'

Episode 5 of the second season of The White Lotus sent Twitter into a collective meltdown and brought in a strong number of viewership. (Also read: The White Lotus 2 review: Sex-fuelled drama skewers the rich once again)

This statistical data was reported by Warner Bros. Discovery based on a combination of HBO Max streams. This figure marks a 23% jump from the figures shown back when the finale of Season 1 appeared, that brought in 1.9 million viewers.

the white lotus is actually so good this season i have no idea who’s dying pic.twitter.com/WBdMSH5euz — j (@avatricity) November 29, 2022

Creator Mike White's second season has been receiving unanimous praise for its tantalising commentary on economic disparity and identity, and as the show gears up for the season finale in December 11, fans have been eager to spot who will be the ones to go missing as teased in the first episode. One user tweeted, ‘the white lotus is doing an astounding job of ripping masculinity to absolute shreds this season and i’m enjoying the view." Another user tweeted, "the white lotus is actually so good this season i have no idea who’s dying." Some fans were also quick to notice some hidden plot details that were not spelt out loud.

#whitelotus ep 6 when tanya is at breakfast w the gays the next morning pic.twitter.com/KM8gpByxwJ — 𝘴𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘣𝘪𝘵𝘤𝘩 (@AguillardTrevor) November 28, 2022

the last thirty seconds of #WhiteLotus this week REALLY took a turn pic.twitter.com/FWOAcbn2EF — the matt burcham | that bitch (@themattburcham) November 28, 2022

One fan shared some thoughts on the scene shocking climax of episode 5 where fans witnessed some incestuous sex. "Once he said he’d be back but has to do something for his uncle first i knew it was a wrap.”

The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Adam DiMarco.

