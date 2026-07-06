This Lock Upp inmate worked as a flight purser before becoming an actor, now spends 40,000 a month just on his hair

The new season of Lock Upp has brought together a diverse mix of celebrities, including actors, content creators and reality show stars, who must survive inside a high-pressure jail by completing tasks and outplaying one another to avoid elimination. While each contestant has an interesting backstory, one lesser-known fact about actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is that he worked as a flight purser before making it big in television.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's journey from cabin crew to actor

Lock Upp contestant who is now one of the highest-paid actors in the TV industry.

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Dheeraj is a well-known face in the television industry. However, not many know that before facing the camera and winning audiences over with his acting skills, he worked as a flight purser (cabin crew). Speaking on Rajeev Khandelwal's show JuzzBaat, Dheeraj revealed, "Airlines cabin crew members are usually a good-looking bunch of people. I was confident that I was a decent-looking boy and hence decided to go in for the interview. I got selected and joined the airline. Acting happened to me much later and here I am today. I believe that it is my hard work and the love of my fans that I have come this far."

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{{^usCountry}} The actor got his first break with the television show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. However, it was Sasural Simar Ka in 2013 that made him a household name. His portrayal of Prem Bharadwaj earned him widespread recognition. Another fan-favourite role came with Kundali Bhagya, in which he essayed the role of Karan Luthra opposite Shraddha Arya. He later participated in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where Karan Johar dubbed him the "Shah Rukh Khan of Television". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor got his first break with the television show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. However, it was Sasural Simar Ka in 2013 that made him a household name. His portrayal of Prem Bharadwaj earned him widespread recognition. Another fan-favourite role came with Kundali Bhagya, in which he essayed the role of Karan Luthra opposite Shraddha Arya. He later participated in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where Karan Johar dubbed him the "Shah Rukh Khan of Television". {{/usCountry}}

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Over the years, Dheeraj has built a loyal fan base and emerged as one of the highest-paid actors in the television industry. Apart from winning several Best Actor awards, he is also known for his stylish appearances. However, maintaining his signature look doesn't come cheap. Dheeraj reportedly spends nearly ₹40,000 a month to maintain his signature hairstyle.

Dheeraj Dhoopar in Lock Upp

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Dheeraj entered the show with Ram Kapoor as his cellmate. During the premiere, he was accused of being "ego-friendly" and of believing himself to be the "Shah Rukh Khan of Television". Responding to the remark, he clarified, "I love the man, as an actor, as a human being and I want to achieve everything he has ever achieved."

The actor recently got into an argument with fellow inmate Shreya Kalra after she called him a "loser" and a "bootlicker". During the heated exchange, Dheeraj confronted her and showed her the middle finger. Farah Khan praised him for standing up for himself.

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp features 14 celebrity contestants. While cricketer Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shreshta Iyer, was eliminated in the first week, this week actor Shilpa Shinde entered the jail as a wildcard contestant to shake things up.