Too Hot to Handle season 2 trailer puts '10 sizzling singles' in celibacy test. Watch here

Netflix on Wednesday debuted a trailer for Too Hot to Handle season 2, the reality show in which 'hot, sizzling singles' are tasked with abstaining from any sort of physical intimacy. The first season became a big hit for the streaming platform during the coronavirus lockdown last year.

"It's going to be a sexy summer, man," one contestant says in the trailer for the reality show. Another contestant chimes in, "Usually what I look for in a guy is just, like, a one-night hangout."

The narrator then offers a reminder of the show's set-up. In Too Hot to Handle, 'there is to be no kissing, no heavy petting, and no sex'. 'Meaningless flings' result in a deduction from the ultimate cash prize. The purpose of the retreat is to help the contestants build 'emotional connections'.

When the contestants actually begin to form bonds with each other, they break down. "It's not about sex, it's way deeper," one contestant says, as shots of the 'young and attractive' contestants partying play out in the background. "If this is what love feels like, I don't ever want to lose it," says another.

"The world's hottest no-dating dating show is back with 10 super sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will lose out on the $100,000 prize. Will they form meaningful connections? Or will they drain the prize-fund dry?" Too Hot to Handle season 2's synopsis reads.

Last season ended with Chloe Veitch, David Birtwistle, Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey, Kelz Dyke, Lydia Clyma, Nicole O'Brien, Rhonda Paul, Bryce Hirschberg, and Sharron Townsend all being declared winners, and splitting the $75,000 cash prize among themselves.

The second season of Too Hot to Handle will arrive on Netflix on June 23. Netflix reported last year that 51 million households had watched Too Hot to Handle, making it one of the service's most popular shows.