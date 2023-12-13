True Beauty’s Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chaeyeon to lead in new romance drama adapted from popular C-drama

Korean drama sensation Hwang In Yeop, DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon, and Our Blues’ Bae Hyun Sung are set to share the screen in an upcoming JTBC drama titled Family by Choice (literal title). The show is about to tell a touching tale that tackles friendship, family, and first love. The popular Chinese drama Go Ahead released in 2020, serves as the inspiration for this Korean version.

Hwang In Yeop, Bae Hyun Sung, and Jung Chaeyeon to star in Family by Choice

Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chaeyeon(SBS, MBC)

On December 13, JTBC confirmed that they have onboarded a stellar cast to star in their new romance drama. The plot centers on three people who are not biologically related but who swear they are family given that they spent their youth together and are about to reunite 10 years later.

K-drama Family by Choice cast

In the series, Hwang In Yeop plays Kim San Ha, an intriguing persona with a mysterious past who is returning to the scene ten years later. Jung Chae Yeon portrays Yoon Joo Won, an optimistic and determined character whose father operates a noodle restaurant. A charming and lively figure, Bae Hyun Sung takes on the persona of Kang Hae Joon, who despite facing hardships as a teenager, oozes brightness like the sun.

While details about the plot remain undisclosed, the K-drama suggests the possibility of a love triangle. Hwang In Yeop's fans are hopeful that the actor won't find himself in the second lead position again, as happened in True Beauty alongside Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young.

As per the production house, "Family by Choice conveys the message that cherished and joyful memories accumulate to shape a loving adulthood. Anticipate the authentic performances of the cast as they bring to life the story of three individuals who formed an unwavering family for each other, regardless of external opinions.”

About the Chinese Drama Go Ahead

Go Ahead, a 2020 C-drama starring Song Wi Ryong, Jang Shin Cheong, and Dam Song Eun in the lead characters, became a huge hit of the year after its premiere. Reportedly, Hwang In Yeop will take the lead role in the Korean version.