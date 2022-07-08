Uorfi Javed gets a shoutout from Ranveer Singh on Koffee with Karan: 'She is a fashion icon'

Ranveer Singh has labelled Uorfi Javed as a fashion icon, saying that it would be a nightmare for her if she were to repeat an outfit too soon. He was responding to questions that filmmaker Karan Johar posed to him on his celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan. The seventh season of the show premiered Thursday evening on Disney+ Hotstar. Ranveer appeared on the show along with his Rocky Aur Rani co-star Alia Bhatt. (Also read: Cheeky Ranveer Singh says he did have sex on his 'suhaagraat')

In a rapid fire segment Karan asked Ranveer, “Whose nightmare does this sound like - repeated an outfit too quickly?" Ranveer was quick to name Uorfi Javed. Alia was surprised with the answer and she asked, "Would it be her nightmare?" Ranveer nodded in a yes while Karan said, “Oh, she is in new cuts all the time. " Ranveer also said, “Yeah, she is a fashion icon.”

Karan also asked whose nightmare it would be to get their Instagram account deleted. Ranveer named Karan Johar and Alia laughed at his answer. Ranveer also said it would be Ranbir Kapoor's worst nightmare to get papped while drunk. Ranveer even mimicked Ranbir saying, "Oh, not again guys!"

Ranveer also admitted that he stalked Kiara Advani on social media recently. When asked why he stalked her, Ranveer simply said, "Why not? I like her. She is Sindhi." Karan laughed and said, "Bhavnani and Advani? I like."

Uorfi came into the limelight after she appeared as a participant on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Coming from the makers of popular reality show Bigg Boss - Bigg Boss OTT was streamed live 24X7 on VOOT. Ever since her exit from the show that had Karan Johar as the host, Uorfi remains in news, mostly for her bold outfit choices.

Recently seen in Kabir Khan's 83, Ranveer will next feature alongside Dharmendra, Alia, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

