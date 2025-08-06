Uorfi Javed reveals love story with Delhi-based boyfriend: ‘Mene shaadi tudva di uski’

Uorfi Javed, the internet’s boldest fashion risk-taker and a constant presence in the spotlight, has now caught attention for something beyond her wardrobe—her love life. In a recent chat with Mashable India, the social media influencer opened up about being in a committed long-distance relationship with a shy, media-averse boyfriend based in Delhi. (Also read: Uorfi Javed used to starve herself to look 'extremely' skinny: I was always cranky and annoyed) Unlike Uorfi Javed's public persona, her boyfriend avoids social media and fame. Their meeting was coincidental, and she playfully interrupted his arranged marriage discussions.(Photo: Instagram)

Uorfi talks about his Delhi-based boyfriend

Known for turning heads with outfits made from garbage bags to SIM cards, Uorfi is now showing a more personal, grounded side of herself, and fans are curious.

Uorfi described her partner as extremely shy, someone with no social media presence—"zero posts on Instagram"—and no interest in fame or public attention, a stark contrast to her own highly visible and expressive online persona.

Their first meeting, she revealed, was purely coincidental. “We just happened to be at the same place at the same time,” she said. Interestingly, at the time, he was being considered for an arranged marriage. “Mene shadi tudwa di uski (I ended that marriage prospect),” Uorfi admitted, clarifying that it wasn’t finalised—he had only gone to meet the prospective match.

Uorfi's latest projects

Known for her bold and unconventional fashion statements, Uorfi has become a social media phenomenon. She famously crafts outfits from unexpected materials like garbage bags, wristwatches, smartphones, flowers, chains, safety pins, and more. In 2025, she was named in GQ's 35 Most Influential Young Indians list, solidifying her place as a cultural disruptor.

Most recently, Uorfi appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s reality series The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. She emerged as one of the winners, alongside Nikita Luther. She also has a background in television, having featured in popular shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Bepannaah, among others.