Uorfi Javed used to starve herself to look 'extremely' skinny: I was always cranky and annoyed

Social media star Uorfi Javed has come forward to talk about her struggles with body image, revealing that she would starve herself in an attempt to look thin. She revealed that there was a time when she used to have just 3–4 chicken pieces a day. Urofi Javed was seen on the reality web series, The Traitors.

Uorfi on body dysmorphia

Uorfi spoke about dealing with body dysmorphia during a chat with Anshula Kapoor on her YouTube show Bunkk with Uorfi.

Talking about body image issues, Uorfi said, “I developed body dysmorphia 3–4 years ago. I was starving. I stopped eating. I just wanted to be this really skinny person — like extremely skinny — so I just stopped eating. I would eat 3–4 chicken pieces a day and not even work out. I would just run."

She opened up about struggling with her mental and physical well-being, admitting she wasn't in the best place. “Mentally, I was f****d. I was always cranky, I was always annoyed. If anyone spoke to me, I would be like, ‘Why are you talking to me?’" Uorfi admitted.

During the chat, Uorfi shared that she’s now in a much healthier place, saying, “Recently, I have started going to the gym. I’ve started lifting weights. I’ve started eating well. Now I don’t care about being skinny.”

Uorfi was recently in the news for undergoing a lip filler dissolving procedure to fix her misaligned lips caused by the asymmetrical displacement of the filler. Her picture with a swollen face caused a frenzy on social media. She later took to Instagram to respond to the trolls.

She captioned the photo dump, "All the trolling and the memes , honestly I had a good laugh! Here you go this is my face without the fillers or swelling now, not used to seeing my face or lips like that. I’ve used a lip plumper here tho."

Urofi’s recent project

Urofi, who gained popularity for her quirky style and bold and unconventional fashion choices, was seen on the reality web series, The Traitors, which premiered on Prime Video. Urofi won the first season of The Traitors India alongside professional poker player Nikita Luther.

Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors featured a star-studded cast including Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Jasmin Bhasin, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Sudhanshu Pandey, Ashish Vidyarthi and others. A second season of the show was announced by the makers a few days ago.