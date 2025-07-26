Social media influencer Uorfi Javed recently shared an unfiltered glimpse into the lesser-seen side of aesthetic procedures. She revealed the painful aftermath of getting her lip filler dissolved, admitting she was unhappy as the previous filler had been ‘misplaced.’ Uorfi Javed’s lip filler reversal: Experts weigh in(Photos: Instagram / urf7i)

Uorfi described her discomfort and shared how the intense swelling during the dissolving process left her looking almost unrecognisable. “No, this is not a filter; I decided to get my fillers dissolved, as they were misplaced. I will get them again, but naturally. I’m not saying no to fillers at all, but dissolving is painful (sic),” she wrote, while stressing the importance of choosing an expert doctor.

The viral post offered a brutally honest reminder of the risks that come with cosmetic enhancements. Here’s what you need to know.

What is lip filler reversal?

Lip filler reversal is a specialised medical procedure performed by dermatologists using hyaluronidase — an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid, which is the primary ingredient in most lip fillers.

Dr Sunita Naik, dermatologist at Kaya Limited, explains the process: “It begins with a thorough review of the patient’s medical history to rule out any contraindications (condition or factor that serves as a reason to withhold a certain medical treatment or procedure because it may be harmful to the patient). “Once cleared, the lips are prepped, and hyaluronidase is carefully injected into the areas where the filler needs to be dissolved. The enzyme begins working almost immediately, but the full dissolving action may take several days to complete.”

Risks and side effects

“While hyaluronic-based fillers can be dissolved with ease, the process isn’t without risks. Patients may experience bruising, swelling, or allergic reactions to hyaluronidase,” shares Dr Chirayu Parwal, associate consultant, plastic surgery, Aakash Healthcare. “There’s also a possibility of uneven results or incomplete dissolution if the filler was incorrectly injected or mixed with other substances,” adds Chirayu. Dermatologists recommend reversal in situations like overfilling, asymmetry, or lumpiness. If you desire to return to your natural lip or change its appearance, dissolving should be done only under the care of a board-certified dermatologist.

Things to keep in mind

Mild swelling or discomfort in the first few days is expected and is not a cause for worry. Avoid smoking and stay hydrated to aid recovery. Skip facials, peels or skin treatments for at least a week and refrain from touching, massaging or applying pressure to the treated area.

(Written by: Aarohi Lakhera)