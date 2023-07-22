Uorfi Javed shares video of men who ‘harassed’ her on flight, says she's not ‘public property’

Reality show star Uorfi Javed had a bad experience on a recent flight from Mumbai to Goa. The actor has written in a new note on Instagram that she was harassed by a bunch of men on the flight who said ‘nasty things’ to her. (Also read: Uorfi Javed advises Kusha Kapila on dealing with rejection, heartbreak in new video. Watch)

Uorfi Javed has shared a video on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a video that was shot inside an Indigo flight, Uorfi showed the men who allegedly misbehaved with her. A few were sitting next to her and in front of her while others stood up from their seats. All of them were laughing. However, she had muted the video. Sharing it on her IG stories, Uorfi wrote with the video, “While travelling from Mumbai to Goa on one of the flights yesterday I had to go through harassment, the men in this video were saying nasty things, Eve teasing and calling names. When I confronted them one of them said that their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure YES, Public property NO."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uorfi Javed's IG story.

Uorfi gained limelight after appearing on Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla. She is known for her quirky, risque DIY fashion choices and appearances.

Recently, in an interview to Humans of Bombay, Uorfi spoke about how her pictures once landed on a porn site when she was still a teenager. "When I was 15, someone uploaded my picture on a porn site. It was a normal picture. I uploaded it wearing a tube top as my Facebook profile photo. Someone downloaded them and uploaded it on a porn site without morphing, without anything. Slowly, everyone got to know about it. Everyone started blaming me a lot. I was told I am a porn star. I was like ‘Where is the video?’ But they said, ‘No, no she is a porn star’," she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Even my father was like ‘she is a porn star’. I think my father was trying to gain sympathy from all this. He was telling everyone that porn site people are asking for ₹50 lakh. He told our relatives. I was like that isn't possible but I couldn't say anything because they were beating me up at home. I was so confused that 'I am the victim here, why are you hitting me?' But they were not ready to believe it… I endured that for two years. It was just too much to take from relatives, my own father. I was 17 when I ran away,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.