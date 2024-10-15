Varun Dhawan says Aditya Chopra refused to cast him in action film, told him 'I can’t give you that budget'

Varun Dhawan recently spoke about his interest in making action films. The actor revealed how he once asked Aditya Chopra why he does not consider younger talent in action films. Varun revealed that at that time, Aditya did not want to offer him movies in that genre due to budget constraints. (Also read: Citadel Honey Bunny trailer: Meet Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, your homegrown spies. Watch) Varun Dhawan recently said that Aditya Chopra refused to do action film with him due to budget issues.

Varun Dhawan on doing action roles

Varun attended the trailer launch of his upcoming spy thriller web series Citadel: Honey Bunny on Tuesday afternoon in Mumbai. There, he was addressing the media and fans when he brought up his interaction with the YRF (Yash Raj Films) chairman and Managing Director Aditya Chopra. Varun stated, “I asked Aditya Chopra why can’t he make an action film with a younger talent and if he can cast me in a film. But he said he only wanted to give me acting roles, not action. But I kept pursuing him, and then he told me, ‘Look, I can’t do that because I can’t give you that budget right now. You’re not at that place where I can give you such a big budget.’ I kept thinking about it and then later asked him what is the budget. He then gave me a figure that you need to make something big in action.”

He further said, “When this (Citadel: Honey Bunny) came, I asked Raj and DK, as well as Amazon what is the budget. Because my knowledge came from Aditya Chopra about how much one needs to make something look good in action. I’m grateful to them for giving us this platform because that’s needed to make theaction look big and the actors larger than life.”

About Citadel: Honey Bunny

Varun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu play titular roles in Citadel: Honey Bunny as the spies Bunny and Honey respectively. The action-series is a spin-off prequel to Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden starrer Citadel. Priyanka's Nadia Sinh is shown as a young girl played by 8-year-old Kasvi in Citadel: Honey Bunny. The action-thriller series also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem and others in pivotal characters.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is scheduled to release on November 7, 2024.