Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Neena Gupta walk red carpet in their glam avatars, Raveena Tandon, Neha Dhupia shine too

A host of Bollywood celebrities walked the red carpet at the Filmfare OTT Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday. While Vidya Balan and Raveena Tandon opted for western attires, Bhumi Pednekar and Neena Gupta made glamorous appearances in sarees. Sanya Malhotra, Surveena Chawla and many others also raised the glam factor at the event. Also read: Gauahar Khan stuns in green as she walks the red carpet day after announcing pregnancy. Watch

Vidya arrived in a full sleeves gown for the event. She posed on the red carpet with husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. Bhumi Pednekar, whose film Govinda Naam Mera had an OTT release recently, stunned in a black and golden saree with a full sleeves blouse. Raveena Tandon arrived in a silver dress and won the Best Actor award in Drama series for her performance in her debut web series, Aranyak. Neha Dhupia chose a shimmery pantsuit for the event and posed with Neena on the red carpet.

Gauahar Khan, Jim Sarbh, Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar at Filmfare OTT Awards. (Varinder Chawla)

Shreya Dhanwanthary, Mithila Palkar, Surveen Chawla, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neena Gupta and Neha Dhupia at Filmfare OTT Awards. (Varinder Chawla)

Neena won the Best Supporting Actor (female) in Comedy series award for her role of a Pradhan in Panchayat season 2. Jeetendra Kumar also attended the event and took home the Best Actor, Comedy, Critics, (male) award for his performance in the show.

Sakshi Tanwar made a rare appearance at the event. She was seen in a yellow kurta salwar. She won the Best Actor, Drama, Critics (female) for her web show Mai: A Mother's Rage.

Abhimanyu Dassani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sanjay Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Shantanu Maheshwari at Filmfare OTT Awards. (Varinder Chawla)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Gauahar Khan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Mithila Palkar, Surveen Chawla were also spotted. Among others were Abhimanyu Dassani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sanjay Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Jim Sarbh, whose web series Rocket Boys won the most number of awards at the event, arrived in a grey suit. He won Best Actor, Drama, Critics - Male award for his performance in the series. The show also stars Ishwak Singh and won a total of 8 awards at the event. Anil Kapoor also attended the event in a black suit and took home the Best Supporting Actor (male) award for his film Thar, which released on Netflix.

